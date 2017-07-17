Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Apps

ASTRO File Manager BETA

Those of us that have been around since the start of Android will fondly remember using Astro File Manager. Sure, it may not be regarded as one of the better file managers anymore, but it is still kicking around. As a matter of fact, there's a new public beta version that has recently released on the Play Store. As a beta product, ASTRO File Manager BETA may have some bugs or other issues, but short of that, you can try it out for free without worry of any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

This is a special APK for testing pre-release versions of ASTRO File Manager. It can be installed alongside the regular version of ASTRO without interfering with it.

Loopsie - Cinemagraphs, Living Photos

Loopsie - Cinemagraphs, Living Photos reminds me a lot of the now defunct short-form video service Vine. The main difference appears to be that you create cinemagraphs, instead of a video. So while you take a short video just as you would in Vine, this app can only animate particular parts of the video while leaving the rest of what you shot as a still. Currently, Loopsie - Cinemagraphs, Living Photos is in a public beta, so there may be bugs or other issues. But what is nice is about the beta is that there are no advertisements or in-app purchases, at least for the time being.

--

LOOPSIE IS THE FIRST FREE APP THAT LETS YOU CREATE STUNNING CINEMAGRAPHS (*) ON THE GO. No tripod or professional tools needed. Just a bit of creativity and your photos will come to life. Loopsie removes shaking hands effects on your videos. Thanks to the top notch stabilization algorithm you can leave your tripod at home. No blurred or low definitions videos. Loopsie fully supports HD videos. Loopsie is FREE and we don’t put ugly watermarks on your masterpieces.

4vid

Have you ever been browsing the web on your smartphone or tablet and thought to yourself that it would be nice to save a streaming video to your device? Well, I have good news for you then. 4vid is a new app available this week that allows you to do just that. All you need to do is paste the web address of the page the video is on into the 4vid app. From there it will download the highest quality version of the video onto your device. Nice and simple. While 4vid does contain advertisements, there are no in-app purchases present. Sadly that does mean that there is no way to remove those ads.

--

With 4vid you can download any video on several platforms with no limits. You don't need to sign up nor subscribe to any service to download the video you want. Just paste the video url and you're done. Download any video. Anytime. For free.

Copy the video url;

Paste it on the 4vid search box and press "Download";

The video file will open in a browser;

Save it to your local disk;

Vpn Hosts (no root)

If you are looking to edit a host file in order to block advertisements without root, or simply test development versions of your sites hosted on a local network, then Vpn Hosts (no root) is a great option. While it is pretty bare bones and does not offer any default host files, those that require such a tool should have few problems. You can grab Vpn Hosts (no root) for free for the next five days, where it will go back up to its regular price of $1.49 after that.

--

Vpn Hosts app helping developers customized hosts(/system/etc/hosts) File on no root android devices. Use Hosts File on android devices with out root.So that can custom domain name resolution records. Support wildcard DNS records. Maybe more power saving when the records too much,because can use wildcard DNS records. such as google domain, only need one record ".google.com " that can represents all the subdomains.

GoToAssist Seeit

LogMeIn, Inc. never seems to stop with their new releases. For the last 3-4 weeks, they have had a plethora of apps showing up on the Play Store. This week would appear to be no different with the release of GoToAssist Seeit. LogMeIn, Inc. apps tend to be focused on corporate and educational users to provide accessible customer service, which is exactly what this is used for. You can share video with your device's camera through the app in order to show someone precisely what is going on. The GoToAssist Seeit app is available for free without any advertisements or in-app purchases contained within.

--

GoToAssist Seeit lets you share what you see on your camera with a GoToAssist Seeit agent. A Seeit agent starts a web-based session at https://seeit.gotoassist.com/ and then invites you to join. Join the agent’s session (Wi-Fi recommended), and then share your camera and microphone to resolve your issue. Turn off your camera or mute yourself anytime. End the session whenever you like.

Fusion 360 Production

Fusion 360 Production is a companion app for Autodesk's Fusion 360 desktop application. The desktop app is a solution for connecting your entire product development process into a single platform. What the Fusion 360 Production Android app allows you to do is manage jobs and tasks as well as add notes using photos, videos, or notes. Essentially this is an app that lets you stay informed on what is going on with your production. While I can appreciate that this is not something everyone will need, those that do will probably enjoy the release. Fusion 360 Production is available for free, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases available with the download.

--

This app works in conjunction with its companion cloud-based desktop product, Autodesk Fusion 360™ Production, a smart manufacturing solution combining production planning, job tracking and machine monitoring. You must have a Fusion 360 Production subscription to make use of this app.

CommBank Simplify Controls

MasterCard and Australia's CommBank have just released a few apps for Android that are geared towards vendors. To start, we have CommBank Simplify Controls. This is a tool that allows you to check fraud scores on pending and processed transactions easily. If you happen to live in Australia and use CommBank for your business, then CommBank Simplify Controls should be an instant download. Luckily there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with any of Mastercard's CommBank apps.

--

The CommBank Simplify Controls app gives you access to fraud management tools anytime and anywhere. Manage fraud rules, view processed and pending transactions and their fraud score. Download the CommBank Simplify Controls app today and take control of fraud prevention no matter where you are.

CommBank Simplify Payments

Next up from Mastercard and CommBank is CommBank Simplify Payments. This is a tool that allows you to take payments from all major card brands. You can also view your transaction details, send invoices, and manage your account while you are out and about. Basically, this is a payment app for your business. You can grab CommBank Simplify Payments for free, and just like the rest of CommBank's apps, there are no advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

The CommBank Simplify Payments app makes it easy to accept payments from any major card brand. Stay on top of your business by viewing up-to-date transaction details, sending e-invoices and managing your account on-the-go. Download the CommBank Simplify Payments app today and take control of your payments wherever your business takes you.

CommBank Simplify Stores

Last up from Mastercard and CommBank is CommBank Simplify Stores. This is an app that allows you an easy way to manage your store's products while you are out and about. By utilizing your device's camera, CommBank Simplify Stores gives you a way to add inventory to your store, by simply taking a picture. Just like the other CommBank apps, CommBank Simplify Stores is available for free, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the download.

--

The CommBank Simplify Stores app allows you to quickly and easily manage your store on the go. With a quick snap from your camera, you can simply add new products or update existing ones in seconds. Download the CommBank Simplify Stores app today and take control of your e-commerce store wherever your business takes you.

Firefox Klar: The privacy browser

While this is not a release that English readers will care about, Firefox Focus just received a German language version of the app. If you are unfamiliar with Firefox Focus, it is a privacy-focused version of the Firefox browser. So not only does it allow for an easy way to erase your browsing history, but it also blocks many advertisements. If you are interested in a German version of Firefox Focus, then you can grab Firefox Klar: The privacy browser for free and without worry of any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

Browse like no one’s watching. The new Firefox Klar automatically blocks a wide range of online trackers — from the moment you launch it to the second you leave it. Easily erase your history, passwords and cookies, so you won’t get followed by things like unwanted ads. “Private browsing” on most browsers isn’t comprehensive or easy to use. Klar is next-level privacy that’s free, always on and always on your side — because it’s backed by Mozilla, the non-profit that fights for your rights on the Web.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

HTC Alexa

Android Police coverage: [Update: HTC Alexa app released for the U11, enables hands free or Edge Sense activation] HTC U11 Edge Sense now updated to include Alexa integration, but it's not working yet

HTC Alexa is a new app released specifically for the HTC U11. What it does, is it allows any HTC U11 user an easy way to access Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant with just a squeeze of their phone. While reviews are stating that the functionality is currently limited, I am sure HTC and Amazon will bring more useful features to the app in time. If this sounds like something you would like to try out and you own or plan on owning an HTC U11, you can pick up HTC Alexa for free and without worry of any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

HTC and Amazon have teamed up to create HTC Alexa, an assistant that continually learns from you and adds functionality over time. With Always-On Microphone capability, you can wake up your phone hands-free with one simple word - “Alexa.” HTC Alexa gives you fast, easy access to the Amazon Alexa voice service. Shop for birthday presents. Create a shopping list. Get a Flash Briefing from your favorite news sources. Listen to music, audiobooks, and so much more.

Substratum Awesome Navbars is a navigation bar theming app that only works with the substratum theme engine. This means you will need a rooted device for Substratum Awesome Navbars to work. While many people will not fit into this category, those of you who do will be able to theme their navbar to their liking with a ton of different themes. The good news is that Substratum Awesome Navbars is currently available for free, though the sale will only last for two more days.

--

You must have a rooted phone or a phone with custom ROM. You must install Substratum Theme app. This is not a standalone app (Substratum Theme app is mandatory).

24 navigation bars

Regular update

ArtCanvas : draw & paint

While ArtCanvas : draw & paint is an Android application, it is currently only compatible with the Samsung Chromebook Pro. As a matter of fact, it comes pre-installed on the thing. So anyone who has the Chromebook should already have this drawing app installed. It is unknown if any actual Android devices will ever be placed on the comparability list, but I am hopeful that ArtCanvas : draw & paint will at least work with the upcoming Note 8.

--

Multilayer

Palette (Color Mixer)

Share & Export

Realistic Oil and Water Brush effects

WTF App(s) Of The Week

Sheriff Emoji Meme Maker

Sheriff Emoji Meme Maker is an app that you never knew you needed. As the name would suggest, this title provides a way to customize your very own Sheriff emoji. You can use a plethora of emoji choices to create your emoji sheriff. So if you want your sheriff to be made all out of donuts, you can do that! Sheriff Emoji Meme Maker is available for free, and there are no in-app purchases, though it does contain advertisements.

--

Make your own sheriff memes.

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.