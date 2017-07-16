There is no shortage of messaging services in the world today. WhatsApp, iMessage, Facebook Messenger, Allo, Hangouts - the list goes on and on. But it looks like Amazon could be preparing their own messaging service, called 'Anytime by Amazon.'

The company has begun surveying customers about the service, to determine which features are most important to users. The survey doesn't provide any indication about how far along Anytime is, but from the screenshots provided to AFTVnews, it looks like it will be a full-featured service out of the gate.

As opposed to apps like WhatsApp and Allo, your Amazon account serves as the login instead of a phone number. Encryption seems to be supported, and there will be clients for mobile and desktop. Some unique features are also mentioned, like making reservations and listening to music (presumably from Amazon's own streaming service) all within the app.

I'm not really sure if there is room in the market for yet another chat application, but Amazon does seem to be off to a good start. As mentioned above, it's not clear when we can expect the service to launch.