The addition of Chromecast network notifications probably seemed like a good idea at the time. They allow you to control media even if you aren't the one who started playback. However, you see those notifications on your device even if you're not watching or listening to the content, and you can end up with multiple cast notifications on a busy network. Google is finally making these notifications optional with a toggle that turns off all the network notifications for your Chromecast or Google Home.

Previously, you could only disable the notifications on a per device basis. So, each person on your network had to go into their Google settings and turn off the notifications. According to Google's Chromecast support page, there's a toggle in the Google Home app that can disable the notifications for all content at the network level. Casting to the device will no longer produce a media notification for anyone on your network. Here's how you do it... or how you will eventually.

Open the Google Home app. In the top right corner of the Home screen, tap Devices to see available Chromecast devices. Scroll to find the device card for the Chromecast you'd like prevent sending cast notifications. In the top right corner of the device card, tap the device card menu. Under Device info, turn "Let others control your casted media" off.

Google seems to have jumped the gun a little adding this to the support page. No one on the AP team has this option in settings yet, even those of us in the preview program. Give it a few days and the toggle will probably appear.