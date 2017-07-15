Bluetooth speakers are pretty awesome, but the more premium models can cost quite a bit. If you've been looking for a good wireless speaker, this is just the deal for you. Now you can get the Klipsch portable Bluetooth speaker for $69.99 on Amazon, an $80 savings.

This speaker has a 3" full range driver with two side-firing bass radiators, so it should sound great no matter what you're listening to. It's also IPX4 rated, so it can survive the occasional water splash. The Klipsch has an estimated eight-hour battery life, and charges using a standard microUSB cable. Finally, it has a aux input if you don't want to use Bluetooth in some situations.

You can find the speaker on Amazon at the link below. The sale ends in 15 hours (from the time of writing), so if you want it, you should buy it soon.