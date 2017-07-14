Cheap phones are becoming good, and good phones are becoming cheap. Devices like the Moto G5 Plus are proving that you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars to have a great phone, and ZTE's new Blade Spark seems to be a great entry in the budget phone category.
For one penny shy of $100, you get a 5.5" "HD" screen (my guess is 720p), a 'selfie button,' Dolby Audio, a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, and Android 7.1.1. The most surprising feature is a fingerprint scanner, which is usually missing from phones in this category. AT&T's website says the phone has a Snapdragon 425 processor, 16GB of expandable storage, 2GB of RAM, and a Type-C port (however, it's worth noting that carriers often list incorrect specifications).
Unfortunately, it looks like the ZTE Blade Spark will be exclusive to AT&T Prepaid (the new name for AT&T GoPhone). If you're looking for a good unlocked phone around this price, the Moto E4 is a good choice.
Press Release
RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZTE USA, the fourth largest smartphone supplier in the U.S. and second largest in the no-annual contract market*, today announced that it has expanded its award-winning Blade smartphone series with the ZTE Blade Spark. Integrating high-end features such as a fingerprint sensor and a 1.4GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Mobile Platform the ZTE Blade Spark is available today online and in select stores through AT&T for only $99.99 MSRP.
“The ZTE Blade Spark is a great addition to the Blade series which continues to demonstrate how the company continues to bring innovation and affordability to our smartphone line up, while bringing a little something that will delightfully surprise customers in what they can get with AT&T PREPAID,” said Lixin Cheng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices. “This value-packed smartphone delivers the promise that ZTE will lead in bringing high-end features for consumers of all needs.”
For less than $100, the ZTE Blade Spark provides great value overall by offering:
- Large Screen for Entertainment: The ZTE Blade Spark provides a vivid 5.5’’ HD display so reading, watching and playing are viewed in crisp detail, and with Dolby Audio your content never sounded so good.
- Latest and Greatest Android Operating System: The ZTE Blade Spark ships with Android Nougat 7.1.1 so you can have the latest and greatest Android OS right out of the box.
- High-Quality Photos from all Angles: With a “selfie” button located on the side of the phone, you can take quick, spontaneous photos of you and your friends even when the phone is locked. And with a 13MP rear and 5MP front-facing camera, your photos will turn out great no matter where you are.
- Security at Your Fingertips: The ZTE Blade Spark also has a fingerprint sensor for added security and convenience, and allows you to save up to five different fingerprints to instantly access any application.
