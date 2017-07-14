Cheap phones are becoming good, and good phones are becoming cheap. Devices like the Moto G5 Plus are proving that you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars to have a great phone, and ZTE's new Blade Spark seems to be a great entry in the budget phone category.

For one penny shy of $100, you get a 5.5" "HD" screen (my guess is 720p), a 'selfie button,' Dolby Audio, a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, and Android 7.1.1. The most surprising feature is a fingerprint scanner, which is usually missing from phones in this category. AT&T's website says the phone has a Snapdragon 425 processor, 16GB of expandable storage, 2GB of RAM, and a Type-C port (however, it's worth noting that carriers often list incorrect specifications).

Unfortunately, it looks like the ZTE Blade Spark will be exclusive to AT&T Prepaid (the new name for AT&T GoPhone). If you're looking for a good unlocked phone around this price, the Moto E4 is a good choice.