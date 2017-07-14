Back in February, Sony announced a pair of "super mid-range" phones - the XA1 and XA1 Ultra. Both phones are powered by a MediaTek Helio P20 processor and have a nearly-identical design. The XA1 arrived in the United States in May, costing $299. Now the XA1 Ultra has arrived stateside for a hundred dollars more.

As mentioned above, the XA1 Ultra shares the XA1's Helio P20 processor and design, but the similarities end there. It has 64GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM, a 6" 1080p screen, a microSD card slot, and dual SIM card slots. The Ultra also has a 23MP back camera (f/2.0 aperture, 24mm) with phase detection and auto-focus, and a 16MP (f/2.0, 23mm) front camera.

It's hard for me to say definitively if this phone is a good value or not. The 64GB Moto G5 Plus is $100 less, with the same 1080p screen (though the G5's screen is smaller) and 4GB of RAM. However, the XA1 Ultra has better cameras and includes NFC support. But the Moto G5 Plus works on both GSM and CDMA carriers and has a fingerprint sensor, whereas the XA1 Ultra does not.

Feel free to debate about this phone in the comments section, but if you want to buy one, you can find the links below. Oddly, the white XA1 Ultra is $50 more on Amazon than the same color at Best Buy.