Samsung gets a lot of stick for what's perceived as bloatware on its devices, even if that situation has improved somewhat in recent years. With that, it's easy to forget that the Korean company does actually produce some really useful software, as evidenced by a new app that's aimed at mobile gamers. Samsung Game Live will allow users to live stream their gaming prowess to various other services.

Once installed, you're able to select between Facebook, Twitch, and Youtube for live streaming gaming action. Twitter is also an option for sharing a link to your stream, as well as Facebook or via an SMS message. Other options include setting up a profile with a photo and choosing between microphone or in-game audio. Videos are capped at 4GB, or "around 200 minutes at high quality", but you will be able to stream for longer at lower resolutions. Sessions can also be saved for viewing or sharing at a later date.

We know for sure that it will work on a Samsung Galaxy S8 (and likewise probably the S8+), but it's unclear if it will run on other phones, Samsung or otherwise. I wasn't able to get it to install on my Nexus 5X. It's compatible with Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above so that would suggest users of older Galaxy phones, at least, should get access to it.

It's not yet available on the Play Store, so you'll have to grab it manually from APKMirror for the time being. Let us know in the comments what you make of it if you do give it a try.