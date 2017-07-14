In the past year or so, more and more fashion companies have begun to produce Android Wear smartwatches. Michael Kors is one of those fashion companies, having released quite a few AW-powered watches. One of its first watches, the Access Bradshaw, can currently be had for just $262.50 on Amazon, which is 25% off its MSRP of $350.

The Access Bradshaw may have rather controversial looks (we're looking at you, flat tire), but it's actually pretty well-specced. You get a 1.4" 290p LCD display, a Snapdragon 2100, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and a sizable 400mAh battery. Additionally, water resistance is listed as 1 ATM (10m depth).

Two colors are available at this $262.50 price: black and blue. Since these are being shipped and sold by Amazon, you get free two-day shipping if you're a Prime member, as well as free returns for any reason. It's unclear how long this deal will last for, so don't wait up if you're interested.