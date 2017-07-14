There's a nice weekend sale going on right now over at eBay wit 20% off various items. The sale is technically for back to school (a little early for that, no?), but it includes a lot of phones and other bits of phone-related tech. There are 38 stores participating in the deal, so you've got lots of options.

The main landing page on eBay links to general categories of sale items like phones, portable audio, and accessories. There are also kids clothes and whatnot, because school. You can check out these lists, or go to the stores individually to see what they offer. The 38 participants are as follows.

Should you find something you want, use the coupon code PBACK2SCHOOL20 to get 20% off. It only works on purchases of $25 or more, and you can only get a maximum of $50 off. Still, not a bad offer considering all the stuff it covers. For example, you can get a Galaxy S7 for $200 or an LG G6 for $472. Need headphones? There are lots of those. This deal is only valid through Sunday (July 16th) at 11:59 PM PST.