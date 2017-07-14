Article Contents
It's finally Friday, which means that we have one more app sales post to get through to complete the week. Today's list is quite short, so be sure to head back to Wednesday's if you're wanting more. It was mostly customization stuff, but who cares, right?
You'll also notice an honorable mention. That's because the game is technically on sale, but it's availability is limited to two countries as far as I can see. If it's available for you, and you're not in Canada or in the U.K., be sure to let me know in the comments.
Free
Apps
- Mobile Counter Pro - 4G, WIFI $2.00 -> Free; 7 hours left
- EyeFilter PRO - Bluelight $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Flashlight PRO $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- GPS Speed Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
Games
- Game Studio Tycoon 2 $2.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Paper Duels $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Toca Life: City $2.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- The Firm $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Articon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Easter 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Flags icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Minimal Assistant $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- PIXELATION ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Planetscape 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- NAZG - Icons $1.20 -> Free; 3 days left
- NAZG Dark - Icons $1.20 -> Free; 3 days left
- DmonD Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Circlet Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- Total Launcher Key $3.99 -> $1.99; 2 days left
- Anti-Theft Alarm PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- LayerPaint HD $6.99 -> $4.49; 6 days left
- Floatify Pro Unlocker $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- VFR GPS Airplane Navigation $4.49 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- AFWall+ (Donate) $2.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- AudioTagger Pro - Tag Music $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- FiLMiC Plus $9.99 -> $5.99; Time left not specified
- FtpCafe FTP Client Pro $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- My Disney Infinity Collec. Pro $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- SpeedPatch Pro $7.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- VideoShow Pro - Video Editor $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Rusted Warfare - RTS Strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Evhacon 2 HD $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Templar Battleforce RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; 6 days left
- Hairy Phonics-2 $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Hairy Phonics-3 $3.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Super Party Sports: Football Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- City Bus Tycoon 2 Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Tram Simulator 2D Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Tram Tycoon Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Honorable mention – Minecraft: Pocket Edition £2.99/$3.99 (U.K./Canada only)
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Articuloud $49.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Network Signal Resetter $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Total Phone Cleaner $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
