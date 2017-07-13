BlackBerry's KEYone officially launched in Canada a couple of months ago. At the original announcement, TCL (who licenses the BB name) said that the U.S. would be getting its own versions of the anachronistic phone in the months to follow. Starting tomorrow, new and current Sprint customers will be the first to pick up the KEYone here in America.

Besides just the ridiculous stylization of its name, the KEYone features a 4.5" IPS LCD 1650 x 1080 display, a Snapdragon 625 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 12MP/5MP cameras, a huge 3,505mAh battery, and the latest security patches on top of Nougat. Perhaps the most striking thing about the KEYone is the physical keyboard, which makes the entire phone's look hearken back to the BlackBerry days of old.

And if you want my thoughts on the device, be sure to check out the review I did for it. While I was not personally impressed with it, I can see a certain group of smartphone users picking one up and enjoying the KEYone. You get a "stock+" software experience with some added BlackBerry productivity and security features. And perhaps in the time since my review, TCL has had enough time to fix some of the problems I experienced.

Sprint will be offering the KEYone for $22/mo ($528). New customers will also be eligible for the Unlimited Freedom plan, which gives you four lines with unlimited data for $22.50/month/line. And if you need, the fifth line is free for a limited time. Just remember to read the fine print before you sign anything.