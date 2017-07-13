Today Sony has announced that the company's latest 4K HDR televisions, powered by Android TV, will soon be updated to work with Amazon's Echo devices. This new feature will arrive via a firmware update sometime this month. So the next time you yell at your TV, there might be some purpose to it.
You can see the complete list of compatible devices here, but the TL;DR is that the new feature is limited to 23 different 2017 and some 2016 XBR (Bravia) models with Android TV. It's also only supported in the US at this time.
For some reason, the press release and Sony's support page are both quite specific that this feature will only work with Amazon Echo or Amazon Dot devices, so it is possible that the new feature won't support other Alexa-enabled devices. There are only a handful of functions that will work via Alexa, namely power on/off, changing the channel by number or name, volume and input control, and playback controls for DVR and streaming content. Most of the basics are covered but don't expect to navigate settings menus with your voice.
There's no precise date on when the update will roll out. It may even be available now, but Sony has promised to deliver it at some point during this month. In the meantime, if you have a supported TV you may wish to double check that it is set to automatically receive updates.
SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2017 – 9am ET Sony Electronics announced today that with recent firmware updates, Amazon Echo devices can now control 2017 Sony 4K HDR televisions with Android TV. With this update users can ask Alexa to perform basic TV functions such as controlling the TV power, volume, play/pause/stop/fast forward controls, switch inputs and change channels. Voice control is a natural way to interact with technology in one’s home, and now with Amazon Echo, Echo Show, and Echo Dot owners of 2017 Sony 4K HDR televisions with Android TV can just ask “Alexa, turn on my Living Room TV” or “Alexa, set the volume to 60 on my Kitchen TV” or “Alexa, change channel to CNN on my Bedroom TV.”
“This is a great example of Sony’s commitment to delivering new, innovative technologies and offering customers a choice of how they want to interact with their TVs,” said Mike Fasulo, President and COO of Sony Electronics. “Amazon Alexa compatibility works today with Sony 4K HDR televisions and Amazon Alexa devices such as the Amazon Echo, Echo Show and Echo Dot that consumers may already have at home.”
An Amazon Echo device connected to one of Sony’s 2017 4K HDR televisions with Android TV enables an easy path to joining the world of voice-enabled home automation and connected devices. Future updates are planned to increase functionality and interactivity.
This functionality is currently only supported in the United States, dates and service conditions for other countries have not been announced. Sony bears no responsibility in the event that services offered by third parties are changed, disrupted, suspended or terminated. All of Sony’s 2017 Android TVs are compatible with Amazon Echo, Echo Show and Echo Dot via a firmware update available in July 2017. Additional 2016 4K HDR televisions with Android TV models are supported as well. For a complete list of supported models see here. For more information on Sony 4K HDR televisions see here. For more information and the latest news on all Sony products, please visit www.sony.com/news.
