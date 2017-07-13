I've tested many over-ear headphones over the past couple of years and I can easily say that the Bose QuietComfort 35 are my favorite. I often recommend the value-for-money proposition of the Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2, but when I go to pick up one of these two to use while working or traveling, I always go for the Bose. They're better at blocking noise, lighter, more travel-friendly, and more comfortable to wear over long periods of time. But their $350 price always gives me pause when asked about them and that's why today's deal is very interesting.

Bose is selling the QuietComfort35 on eBay for $260 - $90 off their original retail price. The catch? These are factory-renewed by Bose, which according to the company means that they:

"Deliver outstanding value, exclusively from Bose

Are thoroughly inspected and tested

Meet our strict performance and sound quality standards

May occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes

Has the same warranty as all new products."

Given that they have the same warranty as the new units and there's a 30-day return policy, I'd say this is a very tempting deal. The QC35 have never dropped their price since their release on Amazon, not on Black Friday or Prime Day or any other holiday, and Bose is famous for keeping its products at the same price for a long time. Heck, the older QC25 still sells for $300!

Both the silver and black colors are available (I have the black and I find it looks way cheaper than $350, I'm not sure about the silver) and shipping is free in the USA. Limited quantities are available though, so you might have to make up your mind quickly about them. The link to grab them is below.