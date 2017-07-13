Last month, Fandango added Android Pay support when checking out inside its app and provided a promo code for $3 off all purchases. That offer was said to last until July 5, but it looks like there's a new one and it's even better.

Now you get $5 off every purchase for movie tickets you make on Fandango if you check out with Android Pay and enter promo code AndroidPay3. This code will only work through July 19, but the promotion says that a new code will be provided every week for the rest of the month so there should be a new one soon after.

If you live near a theater that happens to be a Fandango partner, this is quite a nice way to save on movie tickets all while using a convenient payment method.