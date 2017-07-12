The Galaxy Note8 has been a highly anticipated smartphone for some time, largely because of the success and subsequent catastrophic failure of its predecessor. Now, reports out of South Korea are pointing towards an August 23rd announcement, meaning that we have less than two months until we get to lay eyes on Samsung's latest flagship.

An earlier report from The Investor revealed an August release date for the Galaxy Note8 that was said by a Samsung executive, but didn't specify a date. This time, The Bell is telling us to expect a Samsung Unpacked event on August 23rd in New York City, where the Note8 will be formally unveiled. This information also comes courtesy of a Samsung executive. Additionally, the report says that the upcoming phablet will sport English and Chinese versions of the Bixby voice assistant and an upgraded S Pen that supports translation functions, but unfortunately, no display-integrated fingerprint sensor. SDKs for Bixby will reportedly be released at an October developer forum in San Francisco.

Aside from an in-the-wild leak, there's not much else that can tell us about the Note8. Renders from famed leakster OnLeaks demonstrate a dual camera design, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, an Infinity Display, and a headphone jack. Hopefully, we'll see more of this beast of a phone soon.