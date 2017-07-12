One of the Google Home's best features is the ability to control playback of a Chromecast with voice commands. For example, you can ask "OK Google, play Gravity Falls on the living room TV" to start playing content without having another device nearby. Now the Fire TV can do that, but with Alexa devices.

Amazon's Fire TV and Fire TV stick already have an Alexa button on the remote, which you can use to control media playback and open apps. A software update is rolling out to all Fire TV models that allows you to use all the same commands, but from another Alexa device (like an Echo or Echo Dot). You can use phrases like pause, play, resume, fast forward, and next episode.

If your Fire TV finds that the update is available, it will install automatically when you reboot it (or after it is idle for 30 minutes). You can find more information at the source link below.