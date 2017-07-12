We've made it through half of another week. To celebrate, and to encourage you all to keep going, I'm back with some more app sales. I hope that you like the Icon Packs & Customization section, because that it is today's theme. If you lamented missing out on the deluge of Mr. Time watch faces when they appeared last, you now have a second chance.

Also featured in today's post are both of the Apps of the Week, which can be had for $0.10 in certain countries (not the U.S.). Also keep in mind that all times listed are accurate of this writing. And if you're looking for more apps, check out Monday's roundup.

Free

Apps

  1. Cambi Photo Camera $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Shuswapp $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  3. Batch Watermark Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  4. Travel to Barcelona! $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left

Games

  1. Daregon : Isometric Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  2. PIXELMAN $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  3. Orb Smash $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Cubikon icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
  2. RETROPIX - VINTAGE PIXEL ICON $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
  3. Rome 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
  4. Rounded - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
  5. Atlantis 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  6. Elun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  7. Nimbbi - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  8. Perfect Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  9. BELUK ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  10. Delux UX Pixel - S8 Icon pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  11. Grace UX Pixel - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  12. Halloween Cemetery 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  13. IMMATERIALIS ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  14. Minimalist - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  15. Nougat for Zooper $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  16. Arc - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  17. Elegant Analog Arabic Watch $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  18. Elegant Analog Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  19. Chrooma Float Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  20. Chrooma Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  21. HD Wallpapers - Full HD (Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  22. Mr.Time : Batmobile $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  23. Mr.Time : Champagne Gold $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  24. Mr.Time : CogsWorth $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  25. Mr.Time : Complication $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  26. Mr.Time : Happy Time $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  27. Mr.Time : Metallic Blue $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  28. Mr.Time : Moon Flow $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  29. Mr.Time : Signal $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  30. Mr.Time : Time Recode $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Apps of the Week

  1. Transparent clock weather Pro - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
  2. Modern Combat 4: Zero Hour - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)

Sale

Apps

  1. LockMyPix Photo Vault - Hide Photos & Videos $2.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
  2. Magnifying Glass Flashlight+ $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  3. GemBoy! Pro - GBC Emulator $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  4. Music Boss for Android Wear - Control Your Music $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  5. My Dictionary: polyglot $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  6. Arabic Verb Conjugator Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  7. Castro Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  8. Quick App Lock Pro - protects your privacy $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  9. Aqua Mail Pro Key $4.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  10. Cell Signal Monitor Pro - mobile networks monitor $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  11. OfficeSuite Pro + PDF $14.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  12. Zoo Animals ~ Touch, Look, Listen $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Table Tennis Touch $3.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  2. Dark Heritage (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  3. Eventide 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  4. Faces of Illusion (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  5. Predynastic Egypt $5.99 -> $3.49; 6 days left
  6. Tennis Champs Returns $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  7. The Secret Order 4 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  8. 프린세스 에반젤 $11.99 -> $5.99; 7 days left
  9. 프린세스 에반젤 W해피니스 $11.99 -> $5.99; 7 days left
  10. Draw Online: Battle of Painters $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  11. Relativity Wars $6.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. Delux UX - S8 Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  2. Grace UX - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  3. 0Ground $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  4. Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  5. Cappuccino Cream $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  6. Elixir $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  7. Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  8. Desire Black Glyph $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  9. Desire Black Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  10. OSLO Analog Clock Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  11. OSLO Digital Clock Widget $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  12. OSLO Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  13. White Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  14. Noblea HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  15. Mr.Time : After Glow $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  16. Mr.Time : Metal Solid $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  17. Mr.Time : Modern Mosaic $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  18. Mr.Time : Monochrono $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  19. Mr.Time : Neon Monocle $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  20. Mr.Time : Space Black $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  21. Mr.Time : Transkeleton $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  22. Paper Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified