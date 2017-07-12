Article Contents
We've made it through half of another week. To celebrate, and to encourage you all to keep going, I'm back with some more app sales. I hope that you like the Icon Packs & Customization section, because that it is today's theme. If you lamented missing out on the deluge of Mr. Time watch faces when they appeared last, you now have a second chance.
Also featured in today's post are both of the Apps of the Week, which can be had for $0.10 in certain countries (not the U.S.). Also keep in mind that all times listed are accurate of this writing. And if you're looking for more apps, check out Monday's roundup.
Free
Apps
- Cambi Photo Camera $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Shuswapp $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Batch Watermark Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Travel to Barcelona! $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- Daregon : Isometric Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- PIXELMAN $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Orb Smash $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Cubikon icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
- RETROPIX - VINTAGE PIXEL ICON $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
- Rome 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
- Rounded - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
- Atlantis 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Elun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Nimbbi - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Perfect Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- BELUK ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Delux UX Pixel - S8 Icon pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Grace UX Pixel - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Halloween Cemetery 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- IMMATERIALIS ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Minimalist - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Nougat for Zooper $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Arc - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Elegant Analog Arabic Watch $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Elegant Analog Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Chrooma Float Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Chrooma Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- HD Wallpapers - Full HD (Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Mr.Time : Batmobile $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Mr.Time : Champagne Gold $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Mr.Time : CogsWorth $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Mr.Time : Complication $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Mr.Time : Happy Time $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Mr.Time : Metallic Blue $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Mr.Time : Moon Flow $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Mr.Time : Signal $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Mr.Time : Time Recode $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Apps of the Week
- Transparent clock weather Pro - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
- Modern Combat 4: Zero Hour - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
Sale
Apps
- LockMyPix Photo Vault - Hide Photos & Videos $2.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
- Magnifying Glass Flashlight+ $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- GemBoy! Pro - GBC Emulator $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Music Boss for Android Wear - Control Your Music $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- My Dictionary: polyglot $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Arabic Verb Conjugator Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Castro Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Quick App Lock Pro - protects your privacy $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Aqua Mail Pro Key $4.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Cell Signal Monitor Pro - mobile networks monitor $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- OfficeSuite Pro + PDF $14.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Zoo Animals ~ Touch, Look, Listen $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Table Tennis Touch $3.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Dark Heritage (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Eventide 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Faces of Illusion (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Predynastic Egypt $5.99 -> $3.49; 6 days left
- Tennis Champs Returns $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- The Secret Order 4 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- 프린세스 에반젤 $11.99 -> $5.99; 7 days left
- 프린세스 에반젤 W해피니스 $11.99 -> $5.99; 7 days left
- Draw Online: Battle of Painters $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- Relativity Wars $6.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Delux UX - S8 Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Grace UX - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- 0Ground $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Cappuccino Cream $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Elixir $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Desire Black Glyph $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Desire Black Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- OSLO Analog Clock Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- OSLO Digital Clock Widget $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- OSLO Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- White Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Noblea HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Mr.Time : After Glow $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Mr.Time : Metal Solid $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Mr.Time : Modern Mosaic $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Mr.Time : Monochrono $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Mr.Time : Neon Monocle $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Mr.Time : Space Black $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Mr.Time : Transkeleton $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Paper Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
