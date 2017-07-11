The LG V30 will be the South Korean company's second flagship phone of 2017, after the G6, when it's launched later in the year. The last two of iterations have included a secondary display and an even heftier price tag than the G series. Thanks to OnLeaks and his latest collaboration we now know what it's probably going to look like. These renders are produced using supposed factory CADs and should be pretty accurate, barring any last minute design changes.

Previous renders of the device have continued the secondary display theme, with a slide out panel that could be used for extra information or even as a keyboard. Thankfully, LG appears to have given up on that as no extra screen can be found on these new renders. That's unless it's built into the main display, at the top of the device surrounding the front camera, perhaps. What we can see are very small bezels, even more so than the G6, and a dual camera set up. From the back, you could say it looks familiar to both the G6 and its predecessor, the V20. The fingerprint sensor is again on the rear, and it seems LG has settled on a consistent, minimal design language – that's is no bad thing. The V30 is distinguishable as the flash is no longer part of the camera module, sitting instead to the right of it.

Apparently, the dimensions of the v30 will be around 151.4 x 75.2 x 7.4 mm, which makes it considerably smaller than the V20. Even so, the screen on the V30 should be at least the same 5.7 inches, and maybe even bigger, thanks to the smaller bezels. We can also make out a single bottom-firing speaker and a headphone jack up top. Rumored specs include the Snapdragon 835 SoC, a 3,200mAh battery, an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, and wireless charging.

We know the V30 will likely be Daydream ready, which mean's it should have an AMOLED display. Another recent report corroborates this, suggesting LG will finally move its flagships away from LCD panels and also plans to supply Apple with OLED panels in the future.

You can take a closer look at the renders in the below video:

The last two LG V models have been released in September so we'd expect similar timing for the V30, with a probable announcement at IFA 2017 in Berlin, or just before.