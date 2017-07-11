It would appear that AOSPA isn't just back, it's here to stay. Today the developers for the project have announced a new release with a handful of new features, bug fixes, and support for six new devices, including the OnePlus One, Nexus 6, and one of our favorite new-old phones, the Nextbit Robin. New features include an Accidental Touch mode, Pocket Lock, and a new collaboration with Shuttle+.

Shuttle+ is a popular Material Design music player, and it has a few great features like the ability to Cast local content to compatible devices, scrobbing to Last.fm, and batch creation of playlists. And, now the app comes bundled with AOSPA images. Thankfully, if it isn't to your preference, the app doesn't get in your way and can easily be disabled.

Accidental Touch is a new feature, sort of like palm-rejection, that is meant to prevent accidental input from hardware navigation keys while interacting with other parts of the screen. If you play a lot of mobile games, and often find yourself accidentally thrown back to your home screen due to such a misplaced nudge or tap, then this is the sort of thing you can appreciate. Think of it as an immersive mode for hardware keys. And, much like all ROM features, if you don't like, it, you don't need to use it.

If you have used a OnePlus 3/3T or OnePlus 5, then Pocket Lock is a familiar feature. It allows the device to check the proximity sensor before accepting input, so that if it's in your pocket and the power button gets nudged, you won't end up butt-dialing half your phone book, or taking 30 dimly-lit macros of pants pockets.

Here are all the new devices supported in the latest release:

bacon - OnePlus One

onyx - OnePlus X

gemini - Xiaomi Mi5

shamu - Nexus 6

Robin - Nextbit Robin

zl1 - LeEco Le Pro3

The OnePlus 2 and Nexus 5 didn't make the cut just yet, but they should see support soon. OTA support is now fixed as well, so future updates should be delivered much more easily.

If you'd like to download the latest images, they should be up over at the AOSPA downloads page here.

AOSPA's press release, which includes a full changelog, is below.