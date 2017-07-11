Despite attempts to the contrary, the smartwatch industry has slowed. Surprisingly, it's been the luxury brands that have kept Android Wear alive well into 2017. Some of their efforts have been disappointing, but that hasn't stopped Louis Vuitton from tossing its hat into the ring. This is the Tambour Horizon, a smartwatch whose price starts at the paltry sum of $2,450.

Left: Graphite; Middle: Monogram; Right: Black

Image credit: The New York Times

This watch is all about the aesthetics. As a watch nerd, I am personally not a fan of the Horizon's design, but I bet a lot of people will disagree with me (the lugs remind me of the ZenWatch 3). It comes in three "styles": stainless steel, brushed steel, and black. There will be plenty of strap options, with 30 for men and 30 for women. The Horizon does all of the things that a normal Android Wear watch does, sans the heart rate sensor.

While it certainly looks like a chunky timepiece, the Tambour Horizon measures in at about 42mm in diameter. But Louis Vuitton has added a couple of extra features that we don't usually see. The first of which being that it comes with two apps: Vuitton's City Guide, which acts like a tour guide and helps you find food and stuff to do, and my Flight, which keeps you updated on your flight information. The other interesting tidbit is that the Horizon will work in China, meaning that the watch will switch to services from Weibo so that you can use your watch in that country.

On the topic of specs, you get a 1.3" 390x390 AMOLED display, Snapdragon 2100, 4GB of storage, 512MB of RAM, and Android Wear 2.0. I choked a bit on my coffee this morning when I saw this news — and I just sighed at the price. Louis Vuitton is hoping that the Tambour Horizon will double its watch sales. We'll see if that happens.