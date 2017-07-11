Amidst the hullabaloo that has become Prime Day, you can find some great treasures. One of those is a 256GB MicroSDXC UHS-I card from SanDisk, which you can grab for $104.99. That's $95 in savings, which is nothing to sneeze at.

Included, as you can see in the photo above, is the SD adapter to make it easier to access directly from a computer or to use in a camera. 256GB is a massive amount of storage for something that you take with you, but the over-achiever in me would love to have one just because.

This is especially awesome for those of you whose phones skimp a bit on internal storage. And with the speed of this particular card (90Mb/s), you could get away with using it as adoptable storage if you felt so inclined.

You can pick one of these up over on Amazon. Don't wait too long, though — this deal won't last long.