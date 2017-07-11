Hot on the heels of the last microSDXC card deal, Amazon has the Silicon Power Elite 64GB microSD card with an adapter for $23.13, which is an all-time low. At its highest price, this card ran $37.71, so your savings today would be $14.58 off that highest number.

For your money, you're getting a Class 10 card with a speed of 85Mb/s. That's a pretty good deal, especially if you couldn't justify dropping $105 for a 256GB one earlier. You can slap this in your phone for some extra external or adoptable storage, or use it in a camera with the included adapter.

Also on sale is the Silicon Power Elite 64GB Limited Edition microSDXC card. Besides just looking prettier and lacking an adapter, it's hard to tell if there's any real difference to be had here. Still, I included it. You can grab it for $22.94 ($10.07 off the highest price) — so it comes down to whether you want a pretty microSD card or one with an adapter. Check out the source links below.