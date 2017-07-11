I make no attempts to hide the fact that I do not particularly like Bluetooth speakers in general. There are a few exceptions, one of them being the subject of this Deal Alert. The Bose SoundLink Mini II is available on Amazon for $129, which means that you can save $70 off of the MSRP.

The SoundLink Mini II may look small, but it can put out a lot of decent sound. While it's not meant for rugged outdoor use, like something from Fugoo or UE, it's perfect for a small room or party. Its diminutive size means that it can go with you around the house. Battery life is quoted at being 10 hours, which is pretty good and what I'd expect.

Only the Carbon (black) color is available at the time of writing. Prime Day is obviously a limited time thing, so don't hold off too long. I really enjoy what Bose did with the SoundLink Mini II, so I think being able to save $70 is worth it.