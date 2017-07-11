We've seen plenty of good phones and tablets go on sale as part of Prime Day, but we haven't seen a device from Huawei go on sale yet. If you've been looking for a new budget phone, and none of the previous items interested you, the Honor 6X is a lightning deal on Amazon for just $199.

If you need a refresher, the Honor 6X has a 5.5" 1080p IPS panel, a Kirin 655 processor, 3 or 4GB of RAM, and a 3,340mAh battery. When the phone initially arrived earlier this year, it was hard to recommend - the EMUI 4.1 software skin was just bad. Thankfully, the 6X was updated to EMUI 5.0 (based on Android 7.0) a few months later, which was a pretty massive improvement. I recommend reading our review of the 6X for more details, which was written after the Nougat update.

Even with Nougat, the 6X still does have a few issues you should know about. The United States model doesn't support NFC at all, and it doesn't work with 5GHz Wi-Fi either. Also the 6X isn't compatible with CDMA networks like Verizon and Sprint, but that's to be expected from most unlocked phones at this price range. If you're still interested, you can find the phone at the source link below.