It's probably safe to say that Samsung hit a solid home run this year with the Galaxy S8/S8+. Announced alongside it was the DeX docking station, which aims to provide a "desktop experience" using Sammy's shiny new flagship phones. While normally $149.99, you can get one for $94.99 as part of Prime Day, meaning you can keep $55 comfortably in your bank account.

I have not had the opportunity to play with DeX personally, but I hear that it's pretty cool. Most of the people to whom I've spoken about it say it's neat for a little while before it inevitably migrates to the back of the desk. But, if you're interested in picking one up, now's the time to do it (unless you want to wait for a while longer for the price to likely drop).

The DeX can charge your phone, it sports a fan to keep things cool, and it has an ethernet and HDMI port. Prime day is winding down, so don't dilly-dally. Hit up the source link below if you want to get in on Samsung's "desktop experience."