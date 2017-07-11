Prime Day may almost be over, but that doesn't mean the deals are stopping. Case in point: Anker is offering its Quick Charge 3.0-capable PowerCore+ 26800 portable battery for just $55.99 with a coupon code. This thing can hold a whopping 26,800mAh of juice, which means that it can probably last a family of four a full weekend.

If this Deal Alert sounds familiar, you're not going crazy; we featured one yesterday for the non-plus version of the PowerCore 26800. That one had a load of features - the huge 26,800mAh capacity, 3 USB ports with up to 6A of simultaneous output, and fast recharging since it can take two microUSB inputs at the same time. The one thing it was sorely missing was Quick Charge capabilities. It's a good thing, then, that the PowerCore+ brings aboard Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

For all of this, you'll pay $55.99, which is a little over $10 off the average selling price, with code ANKQC268. It's also the lowest we've seen this particular battery go for. Additionally, if you're a Prime customer, you'll get free one-day shipping. The code will be valid until July 18th, so take your time to decide whether you need one. (You probably do.)