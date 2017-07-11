Even though quite a few phones already appeared in our Prime Day roundup earlier, some manufacturers were a bit late to the party. One of those is Sony with the Xperia XA1, which can be had for $239.99. That's $60 off of the asking price, which isn't too bad.

For $240, you get a 5" 720p display, a MediaTek Helio P20 SoC, 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM, 23MP/8MP cameras, a 2,300mAh battery, and Nougat. Those specs won't wow anyone, but this means you can get that Sony aesthetic for under $250.

Head on over to the source link below to get started. Keep in mind that only the black version is listed at $240 — the other colors will run you $300.