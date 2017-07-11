I'll admit that I don't know the first thing about action cameras, except that GoPros are a thing. If you're not like me in that regard, then you may be interested in this deal over on Amazon. You can pick up the white Yi 4K action camera for $143.99, a total savings of $55.

Our very own Jeff reviewed the Yi cam late last year, claiming that it provided some serious competition for GoPro. He said that the video quality and battery life were superb, though the device suffered from poor EIS as a whole. Regardless, if you're looking to get into action cams, this might be the deal for you.

This deal is a bit odd in that the total savings are applied at checkout; you get 20% knocked off once the camera is in your cart. Keep that in mind as you visit the source link. The black version is also on sale with the same 20% off, but it'll cost you more than the white model.