Games

Star Vikings Forever

Star Vikings Forever is a lot like Plants vs. Zombies, but instead of playing as the plants, you play as the zombies. Basically, this is a reverse tower defense game where you need to take out each tower in order to progress. There is an eight-hour story mode available as well as a game plus mode, for those that enjoy replayability. Of course, the best part about Star Vikings Forever is the fact that it is a premium release available at a single price point of $2.99. This means that there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the acquisition.

--

Build Your Strategy. Squash Space Snails. Be a Star Viking. In Star Vikings Forever you will build your team of spacefaring Vikings to take on the evil scourge of intergalactic snails in a fun and nearly endless stream of challenging puzzles. Winner for "Best Game Design" at the Brazilian Independent Games Festival and “Most Offensive Game Ever” at the Space Snails Game Conference. Star Vikings Forever is a humorous Puzzle/RPG developed by the award-winning creators of Chroma Squad, Dungeonland, and Relic Hunters Zero.

RPG What Hadjane Says Goes!

KEMCO is no stranger to making RPGs for Android. They have released a plethora of options in the genre, and appear not to be stopping anytime soon. RPG What Hadjane Says Goes! is their newest title, and it is an action RPG with an anime feel. The controls can be a bit off-putting, as they are not that precise, but there is an auto-battle option if that is more your speed. Like most KEMCO games RPG What Hadjane Says Goes! has an upfront price of $4.99. What is sad to see is that this does not exclude advertisements or in-app purchases that range up to $49.99 per item.

--

Summon minions and rule the underworld in a fantasy action RPG. The Underworld... A terrifying world of pandemonium, where desires swirl around and demons make their home. Hadjane is the super-strong Queen who rules over the Underworld. Hadjane has the most power in the whole of the Underworld… But she always does just as she wants, and always, always has to have her own way.

Cricket Captain 2017

Sports management games have definitely dug themselves quite a popular niche in the gaming world. So it is no surprise to see another iteration of Cricket Captain released for 2017 on Android. As you would expect, Cricket Captain 2017 contains the latest rosters for the 2017 season. While too much does not change with the game's mechanics from year to year, what we do have this year features a few new twenty-over leagues in the West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. You can grab Cricket Captain 2017 for $7.49 upfront, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the sale.

--

With the most significant expansion of domestic teams in its history, Cricket Captain returns for 2017 with 130 playable domestic teams across 8 countries. It’s time for cricket fans to put their tactical expertise to the test in the number one cricket management game.

Paranormal Territory 2 Free

While Paranormal Territory 2 was previously covered in a Roundup in May, this new Free version just released this past week. It is precisely the same as the premium priced version, with the only difference being the inclusion of advertisements. So if you enjoy free puzzle adventure games with a horror twist and do not mind ads, Paranormal Territory 2 Free is a pretty good choice.

--

Caution: this game is a test of your courage, at the end of you'll see your result. Does your mind starved for puzzles, and your nerves from thrill? Well, then horror "Paranormal Territory 2" from "AGaming+" will shake you to the core. Turn off the light and take your headset. But be careful, only your vigilance can help you to escape from the paws of the horror that is happening here.

Dear My Love

Dear My Love is a grid-based puzzle game similar in style to Threes!, but instead of moving entire sections of the board in the same move, you only move two pieces together into one. The gameplay is pretty simple to pick up and offers an enjoyable experience. While there are advertisements included with Dear My Love, there is a single in-app purchase of $1.99 that removes those ads.

--

111% New puzzle game “Dear My Love”.!.! I prepared a new game for you. Click on the points where the same money picture intersects. Then the money will be combined. I love you more than money. I want you to have fun with this game. My lover whom I want to see……

Voletarium: Sky Explorers

If you have ever wanted to glide around in your very own flying machine, all in a steampunk setting, then Voletarium: Sky Explorers should be right up your alley. The gameplay starts out naturally enough, simply glide your way to the finish line while collecting as many coins as possible. These coins will, of course, be used to upgrade your flying machine's components, giving you new ways to tackle the game's challenges. Voletarium: Sky Explorers is available for free, though there are in-app purchases that range up to $5.99 per item.

--

Centuries ago, two inventors, the Eulenstein brothers, attempted to make their dreams a reality. In the Voletarium, their legendary workshop, they built a series of flying machines before one day disappearing mysteriously without a trace. What happened to them? Did they simply give up? Or did they succeed in building the first functioning flying machine, the Volatus II?

Drop Wizard Tower

Drop Wizard Tower is a throwback to old-school arcade games. The way the title works is that you control an auto moving character by changing the direction they are facing, thus changing the direction they are moving. As your character moves, they will try to auto shoot at the stage's enemies. So sure, the setup may seem pretty simple, but the gameplay is assuredly challenging. You can pick up Drop Wizard Tower for free, just keep in mind that there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $6.49 per item.

--

The Shadow Order have captured all the Wizards in the land and they have the ancient egg too. What is a lone Wizard to do? Break free, defeat the evil shadow order and find that egg of course ...Hmmm I wonder what's inside? Bring back the joy of arcades and join Teo and his wizard friends in this action packed, fun fueled platformer.

Mini Car Club

Mini Car Club is a new endless runner that focuses on gacha draws for new vehicles. As you would expect of any runner game, there are upgrades to purchase, which allow you to progress further while collecting even more coins, which are used for upgrades. A familiar cycle for the genre. There is little new here to inspire, but that does not mean the game isn't a solid effort. If you are looking for a new endless runner to mess around with, Mini Car Club is a fine choice as any. Just remember that there are advertisements between rounds, and the title does contain in-app purchases that range up to $11.46 per item.

--

This is a full description of the game.

Rising Warriors: War Games - The New Order

In Rising Warriors: War Games - The New Order you pit your army against the computer in an assortment of different stages. You strengthen your army by upgrading your town, which should offer you new troops and abilities. You gain gold to grow your city by defeating your enemies. Now repeat this process ad finitum and you get the picture. Rising Warriors: War Games - The New Order is available for free, though there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $64.99 per item.

--

Warriors, draw your swords and prepare for battle. Rising Warriors is an epic combat strategy game that pits your wits against Grimold the Black Knight. Launch your attack to rescue imprisoned comrades and take back the villages that were once yours in the single player campaign. Join fellow warriors to launch an assault to Grimold's homeland in clan campaign battles.

Tap Flight : Beyond Tail

When I think of an air combat game, I think "top-down shooter" or "3rd person shooter". That is why I find Tap Flight : Beyond Tail pretty intriguing. While the view is top down, the gameplay is not much like a shooter. Sure, you tap on the screen to shoot enemies, but it is done in a way that is a lot more precise. But really, shooting is not the core of this game. It is all in the upgrades. You see, you are only shooting other planes for money, it is what you do with this money that allows the game to shine. So if you are looking for a title that allows for deep customizations, Tap Flight : Beyond Tail should fit the bill nicely. The only issue I have with the game is the fact that there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $69.99 per item.

--

Coupon for 241st Anniversary of the Independence Day : IndependenceDay. You can play legendary air combat without any controls. Upgrade your fleet by air combat and air raid. Who will be reach the jet era first?

Upgrade your air fleet with budget that earned automatically.

Shoot down the enemy planes with machine gun and Anti aircraft guns.

Take the air superiority.

Perform the air raid mission.

Overpower enemies with overwhelming technology.

Show your legendary achievement to the enemey.

Manage your front with allies.

Observe the dynamic air warfare.

Kraken Land : Platformer Adventures

If you are looking for a quality 3D platformer then look no further. Kraken Land : Platformer Adventures is one of the most enjoyable 3D platformers I have played on Android. Not only is the art incredibly adorable, but it is very reminiscent of Mario 64. While yes, Kraken Land : Platformer Adventures is a free-to-play release with advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $84.99 per item, I have yet to run into any stage I can't complete with my own skill.

--

Welcome to Kraken Land’s world. Incarnates a small kraken that runs, jumps and destroys its enemies. Discover the different levels that combine platformer, adventure and action. Unlocks incredible rewards to increase your power. Kraken Land is a free game, a great platform game but also an incredible adventure game with more and more action.

Pianista

There are a couple of really good rhythm games on the Play Store, but I doubt that any of them use classical music. Pianista has broken that mold, as it is a musical rhythm game that solely uses classical music for its gameplay. Like most rhythm games you will be tapping along to a song in order to match up the falling tiles with the bottom line of the screen. This is not a revolution where the gameplay is considered, but it is a tried and true method that works perfectly. You can expect to see advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $84.99 per item, but this applies to most rhythm games on the Play Store.

--

Why playing classical music can’t be fun? Iconic classical music pieces give you fantastic experience. High-quality classical music rhythm game from rhythm game meister.

DOFUS Pets

DOFUS Pets is the latest game to jump on the Tamagotchi train. You grow your pet from birth, making sure to take care of any issues it has, to eventually evolve it towards six possible evolutions. What is especially nice about this game though, is the fact that you can import your pet into many different ANKAMA properties, such as DOFUS, DOFUS Touch, and WAKFU. Sadly there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $94.99 per item included with the free download.

--

Become Otomai's assistant, choose the pet you want to take care of -- be it a Tofu, a Bow Meow, or a Boon -- and start your pet ownership adventure. It's just been born, and it will need your constant help as it grows: bring it food, care for it when it's sick, clean its habitat, put it to bed when it's tired, and train it however you like by responding to its desires or refusing to indulge its whims. Customize your pet with different gear: hats, crowns, glasses, masks, accessories, and more… and its environment too, by changing the decor and arranging its habitat.

SIEGE: Titan Wars

If you took Clash Royale and mixed it with MOBA gameplay, you would have a good idea of what to expect out of SIEGE: Titan Wars. So while the gameplay is pretty familiar, the addition of MOBA mechanics keeps the multiplayer battles interesting. Sadly the fact that this is a multiplayer game that contains in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item means the multiplayer battles will not remain fair for long.

--

Join the army vs. army wars of SIEGE: Titan Wars that take place on an epic scale. Conquer players from around the world in live PVP battles. Collect and upgrade remarkable cards, including legendary warriors, devastating spells, and enormous Titans. Destroy your opponent’s Towers and siege their Castle in spectacular battles. Call upon Titans of legend and watch your enemies fall.

Snoopy Pop

Wow, I had thought we had run out of properties to slap onto bubble popping games. I suppose I was wrong. There is no doubt that a Snoopy themed puzzle popper was utterly necessary. I mean, who wouldn't want a 67-year-old mascot to liven up their uninspired gameplay? Honestly, Snoopy Pop is exactly what is wrong with the mobile market. Placing a well-loved cartoon in your clone of a clone of a clone is nothing short of lazy. Of course, the saddest part about this whole thing is that the game will undoubtedly earn money thanks to the $99.99 per item in-app purchases.

--

Good Grief. Woodstock and the rest of his flock of birds are trapped in bubbles. Help Snoopy strategically burst bubbles to save his best friend. He’ll need the skills and talents of each of his famous personas to save them. Employ the help of Charlie Brown’s yellow kite and Linus’ blanket to overcome obstacles and return the birds safely to land. Prepare your doghouse and stock up on bubbles as you take on the infamous Red Baron to save your fledgling friends.

