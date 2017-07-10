Sony has maintained the same basic design language for years, but a number of its phones have barely squeaked by in the JerryRigEverything durability testing. What about the new Xperia XZ Premium? It has premium right in the name, and Sony is asking for a very premium $800 for it. This phone fairs quite well overall.

Past Sony phones have exhibited a number of issues in JerryRigEverything videos. For one, the camera lenses were easily scratchable plastic. The plastic sides also cracked during the bend test. The Xperia XZ Premium doesn't have either of those problems. This phone does still have plastic side railings, but the camera is covered in glass. The top and bottom end caps are metal, too.

You probably came for the bend test, which is at 4:10 in the video above. When bent, the phone's plastic frame remains intact and the screen still works, indicating Sony has used better materials in the Xperia XZ Premium. That's cool, but this phone still doesn't have a functional fingerprint sensor in the US. C'mon, Sony.