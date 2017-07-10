Twitter, like most social media services, is a double-edged sword. It's a great way to keep up with friends, celebrities, and companies in a very quick way. But you can also find trolls, abuse, and other issues that stem from immaturity. In its continuing, but slow-going, battle to combat all of that, Twitter has rolled out some new advanced filters for notifications on the platform.

These allow you to mute other accounts based on several criteria. Some of the bigger ones are filtering out brand new users, those who don't follow you, and those who you don't follow. As an active Twitter user, I cannot see this being very useful to a small account like mine. However, I do think that this will be beneficial to those with much larger followings. Keep in mind that this does not block people who fall into the criterion(ia) that you select; it will just make sure that you don't receive notifications from them.

Now you have even more control over your notifications. Mute accounts that don't follow you, new accounts, and more. https://t.co/UapP6DtTtY pic.twitter.com/RcBQGx219k — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 10, 2017

These advanced filters were available for me both in the official app and on the website. To get started, head over to your notifications timeline in the app, then tap the gear icon at the bottom, then pop into "Advanced filters" — on the desktop, head over to the same area, select Settings, and make your choices. You can find more information on this and the other quality filter systems at the source link below.