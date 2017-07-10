Article Contents
Once again, we've come back around to Monday. Whether you're bummed about that or not, it means that it's time for another app sales post! As is usual for the beginning of the week, the list today is no pushover. Remember that my personal suggestions are bolded (if there are any) and that all times listed are accurate as of this writing.
Free
Apps
- Fast Camera - HD Camera Pro $1.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
- Music Translator (Recognition) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- QR Code Reader PRO $3.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Silent movie camera, Kamarada $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- LASERBREAK Escape $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
- LASERBREAK Renegades $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
- Coin Princess V $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Dragon slayer - i.o Rpg game $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Infinity Dungeon Evolution $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Micron $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Art Alive: Night 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
- Magic Greenhouse 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Spirl Theme $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Vigour Icons- Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Graby Spin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- PHIX - ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Rome 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Rounded - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- XIM - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Christmas Animated Clock 3D $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Christmas Cookie Village 3D $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Rebel Icon Pack $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- PipTec Pro - Green Icons & Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Sale
Apps
- Qixel Pro : Pixel Art Maker $1.99 -> $1.25; 3 hours left
- Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.49; 2 days left
- BEATS 2 XL Freestyle Riddims $1.99 -> $1.30; 4 days left
- Cloze Test Generator Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- 432 Player - Pro Music sound $3.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- Background Sound Recorder $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Castles of Poland Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Halloween Coloring Book PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- LockMyPix Photo Vault - Hide Photos & Videos $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Overlays Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Remote for PowerPoint PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Twilight Pro Unlock $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- A Charlie Brown Christmas $5.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving $5.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Beauty and the Beast Unknown -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Charlie Brown's All Stars! $5.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown $5.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Grimm's Hansel and Gretel Unknown -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Grimm's Puss in Boots Unknown -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Grimm's Rapunzel Unknown -> $2.49; Time left not specified
- Grimm's Red Riding Hood Unknown -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Grimm's Sleeping Beauty Unknown -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Grimm's Snow White Unknown -> $2.99; Time left not specified
Games
- New York Mysteries (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
- SKY STEEL - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
- Wing Zero 2 - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
- RndMaze - Maze Classic 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Animals Farm For Kids PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- EnbornX $4.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Football League Challenger $7.99 -> $3.99; Time left not specified
- Rogue Saga $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- B Rebel HD Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Black Red HD Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Beyond black platin icon pack HD 3D $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Mation - Icon Pack (SALE!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Neo Gold Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Tiny Crown for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Zebro White Icon Pack(*no more in production) $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Total RAM Speed Booster $3.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Wheres my Signal: Signal Refresher $3.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Wheres my Wifi $3.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Auto Optimizer $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Penny Puss $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
- Potato Thriller Portable $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
