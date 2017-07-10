Huawei and Honor mostly sneak under the radar here in the United States, but they still make some solid Android devices. The Honor 6X already appeared on sale as part of Amazon's Prime Day, but a few other devices from Huawei are discounted too.

First up is the Huawei Mate 9, which is $449.99 ($150 off). If you're unfamiliar with it, the Mate 9 has a Kirin 960 CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 5.9" 1080p screen, and a 4,000mAh battery. We reviewed the phone back in January, and while Huawei's EMUI skin left a bit to be desired, the phone has a solid battery life with a clean design. It shipped with Android 7.0, but as far as I can tell, there isn't a 7.1 update yet.

Two of Huawei's wearables are also on sale - the Huawei FIT and Huawei Watch 2. The former is $69.99 ($60 off), and the latter starts at $209.99 ($90-110 off, depending on the model). I'm not really sure if the Watch 2 is worth it even at the lower price, but I'll leave you to our review and let you decide. The better-looking Watch 2 Classic is also discounted, so that might be a better option.

Let us know in the comments if you pick any of these up. Or you can talk about how your day is going, that's cool too.