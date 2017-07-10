The prices for the unlocked dual-SIM Galaxy S8 and S8+ just keep dropping. It was only a few weeks ago that we brought you the news that you could grab one of Samsung's latest for $599.99 and $689.99, respectively. The same seller from that Deal Alert is back again, this time with even lower prices for both phones. You can get the S8 for $579.99 ($145 off) or the larger S8+ for $665.99 ($159 off).

The seller, never-msrp, maintains its 99.7% positive feedback rating and Top Seller designation, meaning that you should feel pretty safe buying devices from it. Shipping is still from Texas, so you can save additional money on that cost, as well as taxes (unless you live in that same state).

It is important to note that both of these phones are the international variants, meaning that the Exynos 8895 Octa powers them (versus the Snapdragon 835 you would see in the U.S. models). This also means that the frequencies may not line up with your carrier's, so that's worth investigating before you pull the trigger. Other than that, you get the same stuff as one you'd buy from a carrier store or other retailer. If this sounds good to you, then hit up the source links below before these listings go down.