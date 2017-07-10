Outdoor-friendly Android Wear watches are a special breed and the sexily named Casio WSD-F10 is one of the species' rare specimens. Its announcement price of $500 didn't help it garner the hearts of many in the active community, and even though a few months later it dropped to $400, it was still hard to stomach.

Over the past months, we've seen some deals on it bringing it to $330 then $317, but none as appealing as today's Amazon Deal of the Day. The WSD-F10 is down to $249.99, $149 off its current MSRP and half price from its original MSRP. All color variants are discounted too so you get to choose which faceplate to go with your black band: orange, red, green, or black.

This is still an older generation watch, but it was updated to Wear 2.0. The hardware, however, is the same as it always was: 1.32" 300x320 LCD display with flat tire (and no ambient light sensor - a real shame), MIL-STD-810G rating for drops and shocks, water resistance up to 50m, barometer, altimeter, compass, and accelerometer. It doesn't have GPS, a heart rate sensor, NFC, or a speaker, but it does have a special monochrome display mode that can make it last up to 30 days.

If you're interested in the WSD-F10, now is one of the best times to get it. According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price ever on it, and even though the newest WSD-F20 is around the corner, it will likely launch at an exorbitant price just like this one did. You can grab the deal with free shipping from Amazon from the link below.