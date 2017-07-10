SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon is kicking off its third annual Prime Day six hours early this year – giving members 30 hours to shop beginning at 6pm PT / 9pm ET today, Monday, July 10. With new deals starting as often as every five minutes, members can shop for deals organized by more than 20 of the most-shopped-for themes – from shutterbugs to sports enthusiasts and everything in between. In addition to shopping deals, Prime members can visit www.amazon.com/primeday to stream live deal reveals at the top of every hour during peak shopping times – and buy the featured products right there, as they’re watching – as well as get deal updates and insider tips on everything they need to know about Prime Day. Prime members can also download the Amazon App and start watching upcoming deals up to 24 hours before they are live. Anyone can shop and save on Prime Day by joining Prime or starting a free trial at www.amazon.com/primeday.

"Our teams have been working for months to source exciting and interesting deals. Our fulfillment centers are loaded with products, our operations associates are ready and our transportation partners around the world are excitedly waiting for the first Prime Day order," said Greg Greeley, Vice President, Amazon Prime. "This Prime Day, our Prime members will find hundreds of thousands of deals on everything they're into – from beauty fans to bookworms and gamers to gardeners."

Prime Day Delivers

Prime Air cargo planes are fueled and ready to support Prime Day in the U.S. for the first time. Amazon’s diverse delivery network continues to expand as new Prime members are added around the world – from an Amazon fulfillment center to a customer’s home, here’s an inside look at Amazon’s diverse delivery network.

Alexa Shoppers Start Early on Prime Day

Prime members with an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, compatible Fire TV or Fire tablet can start their Prime Day shopping even earlier. Beginning at 4pm PT / 7pm ET today, July 10, voice shoppers will have exclusive early access to select Prime Day deals. Learn more by visiting www.amazon.com/alexadeals.

Prime Day Deals Sneak Peek

In addition to tens of thousands of Lightning Deals throughout the 30-hour shopping period – with new deals starting as often as every five minutes – Prime members will find curated Spotlight Deals beginning at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. Below is a Prime Day deal sneak peek.

Save 50% on Amazon Echo, only $89.99

Save $15 on Echo Dot, only $34.99

Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99

Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99

Fire 7, our best-selling tablet, only $29.99

Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can add four months of the full catalog streaming service for just $0.99 when buying Echo devices, Fire TV streaming media players or Fire tablets

Save $75 on Echo Show and Arlo Security Camera bundle

Save 30% on Echo Dot and TP-Link Smart Plug bundle

Save $50 on August Smart Lock

Echo Dot and Sony XB10 bundle, under $70

Save big on Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones

Save 45% on Libratone One Click portable Bluetooth speakers

Save up to 50% on select video games, consoles and accessories

Save up to 40% on PC gaming laptops, desktops and accessories

Save 30% on RepRap Guru 3D Printer

Save 50% on two-pack of Tile Slim Phone Finders

Save big on Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 + Digital HD [Blu-ray]

Save 40-50% on Prime Exclusive clothing, handbags and more

Save 30% on select clothing, shoes and more for men, women, kids and baby

Save big on diamond stud earrings – 1 carat diamond stud earrings for 499.99 or ½ carat diamond stud earrings for $239.99

Save up to 70% on select Samsonite two-piece spinner sets

Save up to 40% on select furniture, mattresses and rugs

Save 20% on nursery essentials

Save $100 on the Bissell Multi Reach Cordless Stick Vacuum

Save up to 40% on Radio Flyer, Crayola, K'NEX and more

Save up to 30% on select Under Armour training gear

Save 30% on select adidas apparel

Save up to 50% on select Callaway Golf products

Skywalker Trampolines Jump N' Dunk Trampoline with safety enclosure and basketball hoop, 8-Feet, only $119.99

Save 30% on the Sportstuff 1030 Adventure Stand Up Paddleboard with accessories

Save 25% or more on AmazonBasics – from office products to outdoor gear

Get 20% back on thousands of items with an Amazon Prime credit card including select Disney Pixar Cars toys, select Thule jogging strollers and luggage, and select Yamaha musical instruments

Save up to 50% on grocery items by Amazon, including Wickedly Prime and Happy Belly products

Save 40% off your first six months of Audible membership, and enjoy the world’s largest library of audiobooks plus original audio programming (just $8.95/mo for 6 months)

TV Deals

Starting at 6pm PT / 9pm ET members can visit www.amazon.com/primedaytvdeals to shop top TV deals. TV deals will run at various times throughout the 30-hour shopping period. Select TV deals include:

Newly released Element 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV – Amazon Fire TV Edition, only $399.99

25% off select TCL smart TVs, starting at $119.99 for a 28-inch

32-inch 720p TCL TV, only $99.99

40-inch 1080p TCL TV, only $199.99

55-inch premium brand 4K smart LED TV, only $599.99

Get 15% back on select Samsung TVs, audio and more on Prime Day with an Amazon Prime credit card

Deals from Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs on Amazon

Thousands of small businesses and entrepreneurs on Amazon from around the world are participating in Prime Day by offering products at the lowest prices of the year. In fact, more than 40 percent of all Lightning Deals will come from small businesses and entrepreneurs this year. Some of these deals include:

Save more than 30% on Furbo Dog Camera with Interactive Treat Tossing, HD Wi-Fi Cam and 2-Way Audio

Save 20% on Jackery Bolt 10050 External Battery Pack

Save 25% on Salt and Pepper Grinder Set from Willow & Everett

Save 20% on 6-Pack of Assorted Natural Chewing Gum from Simply Gum

Save 35% on Mo+M Designer Cotton Baby Carrier from Mother’s on the Move

Save 20% on 12-month Banner Cutout from Handmade Artisan Confetti Momma

Save 20% off handmade from Kahili Creations

“Alexa, what are your Prime Day deals?”

In addition to exclusive early access with Alexa, Prime members also have access to Alexa deals through July 17. Offers will change, so be sure to ask, “Alexa, what are your Prime Day deals?” often to get the latest information on deals including:

Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic Instant Film Camera for $99 – say, “Alexa, order an Instax camera”

Save 25% on Hasbro Speak Out Game – say, “Alexa, order Speak Out”

Save 35% on Soylent Meal Replacement Drink, Cacao, 14 ounce bottles, Pack of 12 – say, “Alexa, order Soylent”

90-day free trial of AmazonFresh for all new and existing Prime members who shop with Alexa – say, “Alexa, buy bananas [or any other grocery item] from Fresh”

Prime Now-Exclusive Deals

Prime members can shop hundreds of exclusive Prime Day deals through Prime Now and get free two-hour delivery. Select deals include:

New customers get $10 off their first Prime Now order and $10 off their next order using promotional code 10PRIMEDAY.

Stock up with 25% off summer essentials including Halo Top ice cream, La Croix sparkling water, fresh strawberries as well as up to 30% off select wine, beer and spirits in select cities.

Amazon Restaurants Deal

Prime members in eligible restaurant delivery areas who make a qualifying Amazon or Prime Now purchase on Prime Day will receive a promotional code for $5 off each of their first five Amazon Restaurants orders. Each Amazon Restaurants order must be $20 or more. There are currently thousands of restaurants available in the service in more than 20 cities in the U.S.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Tens of millions of members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video; unlimited access to Prime Music, Audible Channels for Prime, Prime Reading, Prime Photos, Twitch Prime; early access to select Lightning Deals, one free pre-released book a month with Kindle First, and more. Plus, Prime members around the world can enjoy exclusive deal shopping on Prime Day. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members receive unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 50 million items, Prime FREE One-Day Shipping and Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in more than 5,000 cities and towns, and two-hour delivery with Prime Now in more than 30 major cities. Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime.

