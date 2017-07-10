Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Featured App

Keybee Keyboard

Today's roundup is presented by Keybee Keyboard, from Papalia Marco. Typing with a touchscreen keyboard can often be a task in frustration. Depending on the size of your screen and how much room you have available, it can be pretty difficult to get the accuracy you would like with a standard qwerty touchscreen layout. Luckily Keybee Keyboard looks to solve this issue with an optimized hexagonal design that allows for key sizes double that of a standard qwerty touchscreen keyboard. Despite the differing design, using Keybee Keyboard is quite intuitive. You simply start from the center of the keyboard where the spacebar key is located, to then make your way to all of the other hexagonally connected letters through the use of just one finger. The connection of these letters is based on their frequency, in this way you can type multiple letters more naturally without ever having to use two hands. And if that was not enough good news, Keybee Keyboard is completely free to use and does not contain any advertisements or data collection. So what are you waiting for, go ahead and grab Keybee Keyboard for free today!

--

We want to create the fastest, the most accurate and the most comfortable touchscreen keyboard in the World. The Qwerty on touchscreen is like using a steering wheel on a bicycle: just because I can turn it doesn’t mean that the controller should be like this. A bicycle needs a controller designed for it: the handlebar. A touchscreen needs a keyboard designed for it: Keybee. I want to give Keybee for free because the keyboard is the basic human - device interaction and because it is universal. It involves all People in the World, no matter the age they have, the language they speak or the place they live. And all the greatest tech innovations are free.

What Keybee brings on touchscreen:

hexagonal structure: the most space efficient structure in Nature which improves the key size in the same device area up to 50% and save background area on bigger screens.

more connections between letters and letter-pairs: improves the typing speed up to 50% and swipe friendly

ergonomics: typing in a natural way with one finger starting from the center of the screen that means no need two hands for typing.



Apps

Android Samba Client

Android Police coverage: Google releases Samba client for Android, adds Windows file shares to the Downloads/Files app

Sharing files between different operating systems can be a pain. Luckily Google has finally realized this issue and created Android Samba Client, which is a direct port of Samba client. If you are wondering exactly what SAMBA is, it is an open-source implementation of the SMB/CIFS networking protocol. Essentially it is a tool that allows computers to share files over a network. So if that is something you are looking to do, Android Samba Client is a fine choice that is offered for free and does not contain any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

This application allows users to mount an SMB file share in their Downloads/Files app in Android. That way, users can access their remote files seamlessly from their Android devices, opening, modifying, and deleting them. This application is a direct port of Samba client which can be found at https://samba.org.

BBC Taster VR

Android Police coverage: The BBC Taster VR app shows off new 360 degree content from the makers of Planet Earth II, and more

BBC Taster VR is a new virtual reality app from BBC Taster, BBC's newest home for interesting ideas. It allows you to view BBC content in VR from such creators as Planet Earth II as well as view a documentary titled 'One Deadly Weekend In America,' which is a BBC3 documentary. So for those of you who own a VR headset for Android (both Gear VR and Daydream are working), you can check out BBC Taster VR for free without any worry of advertisements or in-app purchases clogging up the experience.

--

Discover the best way to see the latest mobile-ready VR content from your favourite BBC brands. We want your feedback on the content so that we can make the best experiences possible for you to enjoy. You can have your say within the App or by visiting bbc.co.uk/taster. If you have even more to let us know about then you can contact us at [email protected].

Flowx

Flowx isn't quite a new app, as it is actually a re-branding and 2.0 release of WeatherBomb. What we get with this recently renamed title is faster-tiled downloads, material design, and a graph editor. Currently, Flowx has no advertisements, but there are in-app purchases that range up to $4.99 per item. If you do buy the $4.99 IAP, what you will receive in exchange is an expanded view with 10-days of data, more map styles, and a graph editor. Basically, you receive the entirety of the app for a one-time purchase, which isn't that bad at all.

--

Flowx is a unique weather app designed for easy understanding of weather forecasts. Visualize weather with unique smooth swiping, and easy to read graphs for forecast at a glance. With a selection of data choices and customizable widgets, Flowx is perfect for outdoor adventure, pilots, photographers, sailors or just your daily activities. Understand how weather systems move to plan ahead and use Flowx alongside your current conditions app for your complete weather needs. Flowx, captivating forecast at your fingertips.

Chatrandom

If you have yet to hear about Chatrandom, it is a randomized chatting site that has just released its very own title for Android. As you can imagine Chatrandom is a hive of villainy no different than any of the other Chatroulette clones. Frankly it is pretty surprising to see that an app for Chatrandom is available on the Google Play Store, considering the kind of video you are going to find within. While the service is billed as a place to chat with random people for free, the reality is that you will only be allowed to talk with random dudes. If you would like to chat with random women, that will cost you either $4.99 weekly or $17.99 monthly.

--

100 billion connections later, Chatrandom has revolutionized the way people meet strangers online. Launched in 2011 and used by millions of people every month Chatrandom is a powerful tool to instantly meet new people for video chatting, flirting, dating or just to meet people you otherwise would have never met. Chatrandom is easy to use and fun, get paired with a random person for video chat then just “swipe right” to connect with someone new. It’s that simple.

KReview

KReview is a simple app that allows you to check the validity of reviews on Amazon. You do this by sharing a product's web address through the Amazon Shopping (or web page) share button to the KReview app. You then will be able to see how many reviews for a product are estimated to be fake through the Fakespot website that KReview utilizes. Essentially this app is just a shortcut to Fakespot, but it does save time and simplifies the task. There will be advertisements in parts of the title, but they are not that intrusive, and it allows KReview to remain free without any in-app purchases.

--

This app will use two popular Amazon review analyzer websites to provide you with some insight into whether you can trust that the reviews are real.

Camera Roll - Gallery

Camera Roll - Gallery is a new and pleasant looking gallery app for Android. It is designed around speed and performance and utilizes an intuitive interface that is simple to use and does not get in the way. Just keep in mind that the title is currently in testing, so there may be a few bugs or unfinished features. If that is not a problem for you, then you can grab Camera Roll - Gallery for free without any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

Camera Roll is the perfect Gallery App to enjoy your photos, gifs and videos. Camera Roll features a simple and intuitve interface, that doesn't get in the way. This App is designed around speed and performance. This Gallery App will delight you with its awsome and beautiful Animations.

OpenVoice Audio Conferencing

Continuing LogMeIn, Inc.'s weekly trend of releasing applications that focus on corporate and educational users, this week we have OpenVoice Audio Conferencing. It offers exactly what you would think, an audio conferencing app. It is designed around being able to quickly join in on conference calls as well as give you the ability to create you own, all while you are on the go. So feel free to download the OpenVoice Audio Conferencing app for free, as it is absent of any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

The OpenVoice mobile app makes it easy to join and schedule conference calls on the go. Start or join with one tap – no more hassling with access and conference room numbers. OpenVoice Audio Conferencing OpenVoice 24x7 Support. OpenVoice is a high-quality, reservationless audio conferencing service that allows you to hold discussions with up to 500 participants. And now you can use this free app for Android to start or join a call with one tap or quickly schedule a conference call in a few short steps.

NYTimes - Chinese Edition

As groundbreaking as it is to see the NY Times release a non-English product, the fact that the majority of AP's readers will not be able to read this app has left me with no choice but to leave it at the bottom of this roundup. For those of you who can take advantage of this Chinese version, it is worth pointing out that there are no in-app purchases. While there are advertisements scattered throughout the English app, if you consider how rife with IAPs it is, you may be better off using the NYTimes - Chinese Edition.

--

NYTimes - Chinese Edition is the first non-English media product of The New York Time. We bring the greatest journalism to Chinese audience as well as the high quality Chinese original reports, analysis and opinions.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Xperia™ Home

Android Police coverage: Sony Xperia Home beta is finally available through the Play Store

Xperia Home is the default launcher for Sony's Xperia lineup. Sadly it is locked down to only Xperia devices. If you had any designs on using this over any other launcher, you are sadly out of luck. For those of you who do own a Xperia device, you should already have this launcher installed. Really, the only reason it is on the Play Store is to guarantee expedient updates. As you would expect, Xperia Home is available for free, though there are advertisements within, there are no in-app purchases.

--

Fully integrated Google feed

Customize grid size, icon appearance and much more

Quickly set new wallpapers and themes

Easily find your favorite apps and get recommendations just for you

Lenovo Theme Center

Lenovo Theme Center is just that, a theme center for Lenovo Android products. Since it is only available for Lenovo devices, you will not be able to install it on anything else. Just like with the Xperia Launcher, Lenovo Theme Center's listing on the Play Store is done out of interest in seeing the app updated quickly, instead of relying on carriers to push out system updates. As expected, Lenovo Theme Center is available for free, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases contained within.

--

Lenovo Theme Center is a desktop landscaping application developed by Lenovo Team. You can easily change the phone theme, wallpaper and the way of screen lock to let your phone interesting and personality. Exquisite theme: Lenovo Theme Center provides many styles of themes, including different icons, background and screen lock. It brings a new desktop experience for users. Choose one style and click the picture to see details. If you want to use this theme, click apply button.

AmpliTube

AmpliTube is a pretty neat audio tool that has 7 stompbox effects, 3 amps, 3 speaker cabinets, and 2 mics. Currently, it is still in testing, so there may be bugs or other inconsistencies when using it. It is also worth noting that AmpliTube requires an IK instrument interface, such as the iRig 2, which only works with Samsung Pro Audio on Android. So if you don't mind a possibly buggy app that requires very specific tools (or you happen to own them already), then you should be happy to give AmpliTube a try. Just keep in mind that there are in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item.

--

Want to turn your device into the ultimate mobile guitar and bass tone studio? AmpliTube puts the power in your hands with a massive collection of virtual gear that you can use to practice, play and record with world-class tone anytime and everywhere. Build your own guitar or bass rig with up to 3 stompbox FX, an amplifier and speaker cabinet w/Mic. Just plug your instrument into your compatible Android device with one of IK's instrument interfaces (like iRig 2), and get ready to be blown away.

AutoTools Root Add-On is an add-on for AutoTools. This not only means you need to have AutoTools installed, but it also means you need to be rooted as well as have Tasker installed. If you are wondering what this app does, it allows you to "do root stuff from Tasker. If that sounds like something you need, then you can grab AutoTools Root Add-On for free. Just keep in mind that it does contain advertisements.

--

Do root stuff from Tasker. This is an Add-on for AutoTools and will only work if you have AutoTools installed and unlocked. WARNING: YOU MUST HAVE TASKER INSTALLED FOR THIS APP TO BE OF ANY USE: AutoTools is only usable as a plugin in Tasker.

Live Wallpapers

Parallax Wallpaper

If you are looking for a pleasant live wallpaper, then look no further than Parallax Wallpaper. Once installed, you will see that there is one wallpaper available out of the gate for free, (the pink one) with a two more available if you like the app on social media or watch an advertisement. There is also a pack of five more colors that can be unlocked with a single in-app purchase of $2.49. While it'd be good to have a few more colors for free, I can't complain too much when the total cost is pretty cheap.

--

This 3D wallpaper with multi-layer background with depth and gyroscrope effect will give you as stunning experience. There is also a day and night effect that blends beautifully at night time. App comes with several free wallpapers that can be unlocked for free, or by sharing / watching ads. Low battery consumption. Wow your friends with this stunning illusion.

