Looking for a nice, stylish smartwatch? If so, you may want to have a look at the ASUS ZenWatch 3, which we called "the best Android Wear device you can get" in our review. Amazon will now sell you a ZW3 for as little as $194.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen there.

The ZenWatch 3 sports a 1.39" 400p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon Wear 2100, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and a sizable 340mAh battery. Also on board are Bluetooth 4.1 and WiFi capabilities. Spec-wise, the only real downside here is the lack of a heart rate sensor, but everything else is still current.

If you'd like to pick up one of these steampunk-looking watches, you can grab the silver/beige leather band model for just $194.99, or the black/dark brown leather strap for $209. Both are the lowest they've ever been, at least on Amazon. Should you be okay with waiting a bit to get Android Wear 2.0, check out the Amazon link down below.