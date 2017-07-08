Amazon's Prime Day is almost upon us, but the company has been rolling out a few early deals over the past week or so. Some of Amazon's services were discounted, and a refurbished Echo Dot showed up for $29.99. In a similar vein, you can now buy a refurbished Echo speaker for $89.99. That's $75 off the usual price for refurb units, and $90 off the price of a new Echo.

I'm sure most of you are familiar with the Amazon Echo, but if not, it's a smart speaker with the Alexa voice assistant built-in. It can answer questions, read the news, control smart home devices, and more. Amazon also adds new features to the Echo (and the Dot) from time to time, like intercom functionality and voice calling.

The only downside to this deal is that it's exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you're already signed up for Prime, you can buy the Echo at the source link below.