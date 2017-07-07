Samsung phones are pretty popular in India. In fact, its J series makes up a full 30% of all smartphone sales in the country. Now, Samsung is introducing a brand new device in the Galaxy On series, aimed squarely at those who like to share selfies or take photos at night. The Galaxy On Max will be an exclusive for Indian online retailer Flipkart.

The key selling point Samsung wants you to know about is the f/1.7 aperture of the rear camera, which should allow more light into the lens and in turn make for better photos in low-light situations. The front camera (f/1.9) should also perform better in the dark thanks to a front flash. Both sensors are 13MP, and they also feature what Samsung is billing as an industry first, a Social Camera Mode. We first saw this on the new J series phones launched last month, and it basically means you can pin specific contacts or apps to the camera screen for instant one-click sharing when you take a photo. You'll also be able to easily edit images before sending, including adding filters and stickers.

As for the other specs, the Galaxy On Max has a 5.7" FHD display powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek MTK P25 processor (Four cores clocked at 2.39GHZ, four at 1.69GHz). It should be able to handle multitasking pretty easily with 4GB of RAM, and it comes with 32GB of internal storage which that can be increased up to 256GB with a microSD card. Its 3,300mAh battery is housed in a metal unibody, which comes in either black or gold. The phone is compatible with the recently launched Samsung Pay Mini, so mobile payments are covered.

The target audience for the Galaxy on Max couldn't be clearer, as Samsung so succinctly puts it: "For social media-active millennials fond of sharing their experiences and daily events, Galaxy On Max is the ideal phone." There's no word on exactly when the device will be available to purchase on Flipkart – it's currently listed as "Coming Soon" – but when it is it will be priced at INR 16,900.