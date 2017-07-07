Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend is nigh upon us, which means that it's time for the final app sales post of the week. Be sure to head back to Wednesday's post to see if there's anything there that you like.

Free

Apps

  1. Floating Shortcuts Pro $1.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
  2. Best Quotes $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  3. One click to health PRO $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  4. Compass PRO $3.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Games

  1. Watch Face Game Racer $1.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
  2. ResCraft $1.50 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. A Dark Room $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  4. PAW Patrol Pups Take Flight $3.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  5. Dark Tower $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  6. Sandbox Craft Winter SURVIVAL - PRO $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  7. Sandbox Exploration 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  8. Explore Craft Survival Simulator 2017 - Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  9. Buff Knight Advanced $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. AMOLED mnml XL $1.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
  2. Glassy Icon Pack - Nova / Apex / ADW $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
  3. Moonlit Icon Pack - Nova / Apex / ADW $1.49 -> Free; 6 hours left
  4. NOU - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 6 hours left
  5. Pixel Icon Pack - Nougat UI $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
  6. Piranha Aquarium 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  7. DEVANCE Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  2. Alarm for Smart Things $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  3. All Video Audio Converter PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  4. DD-WRT Companion $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  5. MP3 Cutter Ringtone Maker PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  6. MP3 VOLUME BOOST GAIN LOUD PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  7. Pro Map Coordinates $9.99 -> $4.99; 6 days left
  8. Spanish Offline Translator $5.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  9. MLB Manager 2017 $4.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  10. Pocketbooth (photo booth) $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Chuckie Egg 2017 $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  2. Infinite Tanks $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
  3. New York Mysteries 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  4. Radiation Island $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  5. Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  6. Guns'n'Glory WW2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  7. Bangers Unlimited Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  8. Jurassic Island: Dinosaur Zoo $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  9. Reiner Knizia Tigris&Euphrates $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  10. The Terminal 1 Airport Tycoon $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  11. The Terminal 2 $4.49 -> $2.99; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. 3D Galaxy Map Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  2. Game of Life Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  3. [Substratum] Neon Colors Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified