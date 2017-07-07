Article Contents
Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend is nigh upon us, which means that it's time for the final app sales post of the week. Be sure to head back to Wednesday's post to see if there's anything there that you like.
Free
Apps
- Floating Shortcuts Pro $1.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Best Quotes $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- One click to health PRO $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Compass PRO $3.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Watch Face Game Racer $1.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- ResCraft $1.50 -> Free; 2 days left
- A Dark Room $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- PAW Patrol Pups Take Flight $3.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Dark Tower $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Sandbox Craft Winter SURVIVAL - PRO $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Sandbox Exploration 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Explore Craft Survival Simulator 2017 - Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Buff Knight Advanced $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- AMOLED mnml XL $1.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Glassy Icon Pack - Nova / Apex / ADW $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Moonlit Icon Pack - Nova / Apex / ADW $1.49 -> Free; 6 hours left
- NOU - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Pixel Icon Pack - Nougat UI $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Piranha Aquarium 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- DEVANCE Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
Sale
Apps
- Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Alarm for Smart Things $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- All Video Audio Converter PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- DD-WRT Companion $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- MP3 Cutter Ringtone Maker PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- MP3 VOLUME BOOST GAIN LOUD PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Pro Map Coordinates $9.99 -> $4.99; 6 days left
- Spanish Offline Translator $5.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- MLB Manager 2017 $4.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Pocketbooth (photo booth) $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Chuckie Egg 2017 $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Infinite Tanks $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- New York Mysteries 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Radiation Island $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Guns'n'Glory WW2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Bangers Unlimited Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Jurassic Island: Dinosaur Zoo $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Reiner Knizia Tigris&Euphrates $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- The Terminal 1 Airport Tycoon $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- The Terminal 2 $4.49 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Galaxy Map Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- [Substratum] Neon Colors Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
