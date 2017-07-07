There are just never enough USB ports around to charge all your stuff, right? Well, you can get a sweet deal on RAVPower's 6-port desktop charging hub today. It's on sale for $22.99, which is more than $50 off the retail price and $12 off the "typical" sale price.

This charging block has six ports, one of which supports Quick Charge 3.0. That port should be capable of 18W, but the other five ports have "iSmart" charging. RAVPower says those are still faster than regular charging, but your mileage may vary. The charger comes with a 1.5m power cord, which should be plugged into a dedicated outlet for maximum performance.

The 6-port fast charger usually retails for $35-40 on Amazon, so this is a solid discount. It's been on sale in the past, but never this low. This is an Amazon Deal of the Day, so it's only valid until the stroke of midnight. RAVPower's 26,800mAh battery pack is also on sale ($39.99 from $56), but it doesn't appear to have Quick Charge capabilities.