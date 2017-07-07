- ...
Google has provided updated numbers on what versions of Android are out there in the world, and again Nougat is showing a respectable, though not impressive rise. The increase across both versions is 2.0%, which is a bit weaker than last month's 2.4% rise. Some older versions of Android saw larger than expected decreases, but Nougat has still fallen behind the pace set by Marshmallow last year.
Nougat is now running on 11.5% of the Android devices out there. Compared to this time last year, Marshmallow was on 13.3% of phones and tablets. For the first few months of the year, Nougat adoption was tracking ahead of Marshmallow. Perhaps that was a bump from higher Pixel sales this year compared to Nexus phones last time. It's unclear. Marshmallow continues to be the largest segment of Android at 31.8%.
Android version stats, July 2017
|Android version
|Previous data (%)
|Current data (%)
|Change (pp)
|2.3
|0.8
|0.7
|-0.1
|4.0
|0.8
|0.7
|-0.1
|4.1
|3.1
|2.8
|-0.3
|4.2
|4.4
|4.1
|-0.3
|4.3
|1.3
|1.2
|-0.1
|4.4
|18.1
|17.1
|-1.0
|5.0
|8.2
|7.8
|-0.4
|5.1
|22.6
|22.3
|-0.3
|6.0
|31.2
|31.8
|+0.6
|7.0
|8.9
|10.6
|+1.7
|7.1
|0.6
|0.9
|+0.3
The good news is that KitKat dropped a full point this month. It's still a big chunk of devices, but it's been falling fast. In a year it might be a negligibly small sliver of Android. Gingerbread also continues dropping (now at 0.7%) after its bizarre tenth of a point jump in May. A few more drops like this and it'll fall off the charts along with ICS.
