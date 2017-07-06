It's been little more than a week since the OnePlus 5 received versions 4.5.2 and 4.5.3 of its OxygenOS software in quick succession. OnePlus isn't resting on its laurels, though, and has announced that the 4.5.5 update is already available, including yet more optimizations and bug fixes.
You can see the changelog for the new OTA below:
Optimizations:
- Further improvements to Wi-Fi connectivity
- Clearer voice calling
- Video recording now consumes less battery
- Vibration intensity when receiving calls is now tuned to a gentler level
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Wi-Fi signal consistently being displayed as weak
- Fixed certain apps not able to work under IPv6 network settings
- To restore connectivity to a Windows 10 PC, please turn off USB debugging prior to the upgrade
The update is 59MB in size which is similar to the 4.5.3 OTA that came before it. While none of the changes sound that exciting, improvements to Wi-Fi connectivity, voice calling, and battery consumption are always welcome. OnePlus 5 owners should receive the OTA momentarily, so keep your eyes peeled for the roll out to make its way to you.
Anyone hoping for a software fix for the notorious "jelly scrolling" effect will be disappointed, however, as OnePlus has acknowledged the issue but said it's normal. Hard luck, I'm afraid.
