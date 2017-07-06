Get ready to say "bonjour" to Google Home, French speakers. Google's Assistant-powered speaker will soon be available for purchase in France, and as you might expect, that means Assistant can also speak French now. This comes on the heels of Google Wifi launching in France late last month.

It only makes sense that Assistant will be able to speak French now, but it's not only the French that benefit from that. Google Home launched in Canada some time ago, and there are plenty of French-speaking Canadians. Well, Assistant has a mode for Canadian French as well.

Google Home in France has most of the same features it has in the US. You can search Google, play music, control smart home devices, and more. Sales will go live August 3rd on the Google Store. The €149 price tag is certainly more than the $129 you pay in the US, but that's par for Google.