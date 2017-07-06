So, you've got a lot of data stored locally and you need someplace to dump it. Google Drive and Dropbox are usually the same price, so the choice may be hard. It's easier today because Dell is offering a sizable discount on a year of Dropbox Plus service. It's usually $100, but right now it's $40 off and you get a Dell gift card on top of that.

Dropbox Pro is the only consumer-level paid tier of the service now. It comes with 1TB of space, substantially more than the free 2GB allotment. A Plus subscription also adds higher file sharing bandwidth, camera uploads, offline access on mobile, and more.

To take advantage of this deal, simply buy the $59.99 subscription via Dell. It should stack with your existing account, if you've got one. Then, 10-20 days later, Dell will email you a $25 Dell gift card. You can spend that on whatever you want on Dell's online store. It has more than just Dell computers, too.