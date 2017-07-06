Dell's deals today continue. In addition to the aforementioned Dropbox subscription, right now you can pick up a DJI Mavic Pro for $999, and get a free $200 Dell eGift Card. If drones aren't your thing and you've been waiting for Samsung's Galaxy Tab S3 to fall in price, you can also order one for $499.99 and get a $100 Dell eGift card with your purchase.

Neither of these deals, by themselves, would save you much, but with the free gift cards they each work out to a decent discount. Since the only thing about the Galaxy Tab S3 we didn't really enjoy in our review was the $599 price, picking one up now for $499 and a $100 gift card handily mitigates that. And the DJI Mavic Pro is about $1,000 at most retailers, so the $200 eGift card brings the functional price down 20%. That is, assuming there is something else at Dell's site you'd like to buy.

There are a few terms and conditions for both of these deals. The eGift Card is sent via email 10-20 days after you purchase the item, and it expires 90 days after it is issued. So there is both a delay and a somewhat narrow window for you to use it. If you do grab either of these, it might be worth having a follow-up purchase in mind at that time. The full terms and conditions are available here.