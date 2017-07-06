It seems like every manufacturer is gearing up for Prime Day, and Choetech is no exception. Right now over at Amazon, you can pick up a variety of USB-C cables (one reviewed by Benson), a 5 port 90W QC 3.0 charger, and even a pair of waterproof phone bags. These deals are set to expire on the 10th (Amazon Prime Day), so you only have a few days left.

The two-pack of USB-A to USB-C cables that is on sale is even Benson-approved, and Choetech claims that those in the six-pack are also, though I can't find a specific review on them. Apart from those cables, the most unusual items Choetech has placed on sale, in my opinion, are the waterproof phone bags for $5.99 ($4 off, coupon code FN6NUKYS). I usually toss my phone in a Ziploc sandwich bag if rain is expected before going out in the city, since I can still use it through the thin plastic. But, something made for the purpose might be a better idea.

There are a handful of other interesting items on sale, like a 5-port 90W charger that is compatible with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0. That particular item is marked down $20, making it 43% off (coupon code 6XU9Q3VO), and by far the biggest savings of the bunch. There are also a couple of cables for hooking up a monitor or TV over USB-C. You can get a USB-C to DisplayPort cable for $12.99 ($9 off, coupon code GFLTDMYR), and a USB-C to HDMI cable for $15.99 ($11 off, coupon code GFLTDMYR).

Some of the deals, like the fast wireless charging stand, are unchanged in price since the last time we saw them a few days ago, but they are still the lowest we've seen. Keep in mind that for all of these deals you'll need to use a coupon code to get the best price, and the clock is ticking. These codes are set to expire on July 10th.

The full set of deals, and their associated prices, discounts, and codes are below: