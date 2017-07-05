Snapchat is a thing the millennials are into these days, and it's not just for sexting anymore. At least that's what I hear. A new update to Snapchat adds several features, one of which seems rather rudimentary: you can have links in your Snaps now. Previously, this was only available to brands and ad campaigns. Not enough? You can also make your voice sound weird. You millennials are into that, right?
Here's the changelog for the new update.
- Create a Geofilter for your wedding, event, or graduation right inside Snapchat — and starting at $5.99! Tap ‘On-Demand Geofilters’ in settings to get started.
- Tap the Paperclip to attach a website to your Snap. Friends can swipe up to view it!
- Add fun Backdrops to your Snaps. Tap the new icon inside the Scissors tool to try them out.
- Remix how you and your friends sound with Voice Filters.
The links (or "Paperclip" as Snap calls it) will probably get the most use. You'll be able to add links by tapping the paperclip button in the toolbar. When you get a Snap with a link, just swipe up to view it in the built-in browser. Snap uses Google Save Browsing services to make sure people aren't spreading malware or scams, too. Your snaps can also contain backdrops, and there are voice-changing filters available. That's cool, I guess.
On-demand filters allow you to create custom filters that will be available within a certain area at a certain time. The entire process is handled from the app and costs $5.99 or more, depending on the covered area and length of time. The new version is rolling out now.
