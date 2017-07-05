Article Contents
Welcome back, everyone! We just wrapped up our Independence Day celebrations here in America. Picking up where we left off last week, I'm here with more app sales! And bonus this time around: the weekly 10-cent app sales are here. In case you need reminding, these are rarely valid in the U.S.
Keep in mind that all times remaining are accurate at time of writing.
Free
Apps
- Currency Converter Easily+ $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Astrolabe 3D App Launcher $5.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Bubble Level PRO $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Fishing Times $4.99 -> $2.49; 2 days left
- AppToCar/PRO (Check Engine) $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- English Word Formation $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- ActiMap - Outdoor maps & GPS $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Cyqle $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Password Saver $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- NesBoy! Pro - Emulator for NES $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Thai Talk Phrasebook Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Help Me Jack: Save the Dogs $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Survival Online GO $5.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Clown Land Adventure Full $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Deep Space VR $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Reed $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- BabyMagica $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- iHorse GO offline Horse Racing $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Mystic MAZE - A 3D Adventure $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- The Room Two $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- The Room Three $3.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
- Trichroma $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Fortress: Destroyer $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Real Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- S9 Icons Pack - Icon Pack Pro - S9 Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Boldly Go for KWGT $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Christmas 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Colored Rain for KWGT $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Crimson and Carbon KWGT PRO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Minimus for KWGT Pro $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Neo Gold Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- NOU - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Stile for Zooper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Beyond black platin icon pack HD 3D $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Dots Watch Face $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Inspire - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Zed KWGT $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Weatherback Wallpaper pro SALE $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
Apps of the Week
- Alarm Clock Pro - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
- The Amazing Spider-Man - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
Sale
Apps
- Alarm Clock by doubleTwist $2.99 -> $1.99; 1 day left
- Smart Notify Unlocker $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- easyHome Pro Unlocker $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- football highlight $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Wifi Analyzer Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 2 days left
- Curtain $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Light Meter $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Little Nanny Plus - GPS Tracker $9.99 -> $5.99; 3 days left
- Photo Studio PRO $4.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Safe Password Manager Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- SIM ToolPro $5.99 -> $3.49; 6 days left
- Screenshot Pro (License) $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- My Wallets $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Reminder Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Aqua Mail Pro Key $4.99 -> $2.49; Time left not specified
- iSyncr for iTunes $9.99 -> $4.99; Time left not specified
- Metro ★ Navigator $3.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Note Stacks Pro (Notebook) $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Strike Out Stats $7.99 -> $3.99; Time left not specified
Games
- SpongeBob Moves In $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Construction Simulator 2 $4.99 -> $1.99; 2 days left
- Little Professor kids math PRO $3.00 -> $1.50; 3 days left
- 구원의 반 재림조 $11.99 -> $5.99; 3 days left
- AG Subway Simulator Mobile $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Azkend $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Azkend 2: The World Beneath $6.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
- Dinosaur Connect the Dots PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- Dragon Portals $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Grim Joggers $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Heroes of Kalevala $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Ironworm $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Joining Hands 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Miriel's Enchanted Mystery $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Neon Chrome $9.99 -> $5.49; 4 days left
- Puzkend $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Sparkle $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Sparkle 2 $7.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
- Tennis in the Face $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Vehicles and Cars Coloring PRO $4.49 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- Crystal Picnic $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Kids Connect the Dots $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Monster RPG 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- R.B.I. Baseball 17 $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
- Enigmatis 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Eventide (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Lost Grimoires 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- The Secret Order 3 (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Who Am I: The Tale of Dorothy $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Civilization Revolution 2 $9.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Ghosts PRO $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- Hero Siege: Pocket Edition $10.99 -> $2.49; Time left not specified
- League: Wicked Harvest (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Lost Souls: Timeless Fables (Full) $4.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- NBA 2K17 $7.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Rune Ranker $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- The Shadow Sun $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- XCOM®: Enemy Within $9.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- WWE 2K $7.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- ティアと魔法の研究室～探索錬金アドベンチャー～OFFLINE $4.49 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- WatchR - Multi Watch Face $2.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
- Avate HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Pink Platin HD Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Royal HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Throne HD Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Drugs Dictionary $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Pregnancy Food Guide PRO $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Brain Synchro SuperLearning lx $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Battery Saver: ZEMB Full $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Deep Sleep Every Night - Overcome Insomnia $4.70 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Homeo Baby $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Love Talk between Men and Wome $11.99 -> $3.99; Time left not specified
- VisualBible21 Japanese NIT+TEV $19.20 -> $12.99; Time left not specified
