Welcome back, everyone! We just wrapped up our Independence Day celebrations here in America. Picking up where we left off last week, I'm here with more app sales! And bonus this time around: the weekly 10-cent app sales are here. In case you need reminding, these are rarely valid in the U.S.

Keep in mind that all times remaining are accurate at time of writing.

Free

Apps

  1. Currency Converter Easily+ $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Astrolabe 3D App Launcher $5.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. Bubble Level PRO $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. Fishing Times $4.99 -> $2.49; 2 days left
  5. AppToCar/PRO (Check Engine) $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  6. English Word Formation $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. ActiMap - Outdoor maps & GPS $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  8. Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  9. Cyqle $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  10. Digital Dashboard GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  11. Password Saver $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  12. NesBoy! Pro - Emulator for NES $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  13. Thai Talk Phrasebook Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Games

  1. Help Me Jack: Save the Dogs $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Survival Online GO $5.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Clown Land Adventure Full $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. Deep Space VR $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. Reed $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  6. AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. BabyMagica $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  8. iHorse GO offline Horse Racing $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  9. Mystic MAZE - A 3D Adventure $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  10. The Room Two $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  11. The Room Three $3.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
  12. Trichroma $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  13. Fortress: Destroyer $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Real Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. S9 Icons Pack - Icon Pack Pro - S9 Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Boldly Go for KWGT $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. Christmas 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. Colored Rain for KWGT $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  6. Crimson and Carbon KWGT PRO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  7. Minimus for KWGT Pro $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  8. Neo Gold Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  9. NOU - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  10. Stile for Zooper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  11. Beyond black platin icon pack HD 3D $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  12. Dots Watch Face $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  13. Inspire - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  14. Zed KWGT $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  15. Weatherback Wallpaper pro SALE $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left

Apps of the Week

  1. Alarm Clock Pro - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
  2. The Amazing Spider-Man - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)

Sale

Apps

  1. Alarm Clock by doubleTwist $2.99 -> $1.99; 1 day left
  2. Smart Notify Unlocker $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  3. easyHome Pro Unlocker $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  4. football highlight $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  5. Wifi Analyzer Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 2 days left
  6. Curtain $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  7. Light Meter $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  8. Little Nanny Plus - GPS Tracker $9.99 -> $5.99; 3 days left
  9. Photo Studio PRO $4.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  10. Safe Password Manager Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  11. SIM ToolPro $5.99 -> $3.49; 6 days left
  12. Screenshot Pro (License) $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  13. Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  14. My Wallets $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  15. Reminder Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  16. Aqua Mail Pro Key $4.99 -> $2.49; Time left not specified
  17. iSyncr for iTunes $9.99 -> $4.99; Time left not specified
  18. Metro ★ Navigator $3.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  19. Note Stacks Pro (Notebook) $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  20. Strike Out Stats $7.99 -> $3.99; Time left not specified

Games

  1. SpongeBob Moves In $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  2. Construction Simulator 2 $4.99 -> $1.99; 2 days left
  3. Little Professor kids math PRO $3.00 -> $1.50; 3 days left
  4. 구원의 반 재림조 $11.99 -> $5.99; 3 days left
  5. AG Subway Simulator Mobile $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  6. Azkend $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  7. Azkend 2: The World Beneath $6.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
  8. Dinosaur Connect the Dots PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; 4 days left
  9. Dragon Portals $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  10. Grim Joggers $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  11. Heroes of Kalevala $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  12. Ironworm $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  13. Joining Hands 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  14. Miriel's Enchanted Mystery $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  15. Neon Chrome $9.99 -> $5.49; 4 days left
  16. Puzkend $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  17. Sparkle $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  18. Sparkle 2 $7.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
  19. Tennis in the Face $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  20. Vehicles and Cars Coloring PRO $4.49 -> $1.49; 4 days left
  21. Crystal Picnic $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  22. Kids Connect the Dots $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  23. Monster RPG 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  24. R.B.I. Baseball 17 $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
  25. Enigmatis 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  26. Eventide (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  27. Lost Grimoires 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  28. The Secret Order 3 (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  29. Who Am I: The Tale of Dorothy $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  30. Civilization Revolution 2 $9.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  31. Ghosts PRO $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  32. Hero Siege: Pocket Edition $10.99 -> $2.49; Time left not specified
  33. League: Wicked Harvest (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  34. Lost Souls: Timeless Fables (Full) $4.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  35. NBA 2K17 $7.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  36. Rune Ranker $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  37. The Shadow Sun $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  38. XCOM®: Enemy Within $9.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  39. WWE 2K $7.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  40. ティアと魔法の研究室～探索錬金アドベンチャー～OFFLINE $4.49 -> $1.99; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. WatchR - Multi Watch Face $2.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
  2. Avate HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  3. Pink Platin HD Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  4. Royal HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  5. Throne HD Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Drugs Dictionary $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Pregnancy Food Guide PRO $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  3. Brain Synchro SuperLearning lx $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  4. Battery Saver: ZEMB Full $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  5. Deep Sleep Every Night - Overcome Insomnia $4.70 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  6. Homeo Baby $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  7. Love Talk between Men and Wome $11.99 -> $3.99; Time left not specified
  8. VisualBible21 Japanese NIT+TEV $19.20 -> $12.99; Time left not specified